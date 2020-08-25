Burnley interested in Adam Smith

Burnley have been linked with a move for Bournemouth defender Adam Smith.

The Clarets are looking to add to their squad ahead of the start of the season and they are keen to strengthen the right-back position.

Smith is a very experienced performer who has been very influential for the Cherries since he arrived there in 2014. The defender has played a pivotal role in under former manager Eddie Howe, helping to make the club an established Premier League outfit.

The 29-year-old, though, was one of a number of Bournemouth players who struggled for consistent form in the Premier League last season.

Smith made 24 league appearances but was part of a defence that conceded 65 goals and were unable to keep enough clean sheets to survive.

Burnley have been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest’s Matty Cash previously this summer, with the Clarets clearly looking to add to their options at right-back.

That comes after neither Phil Bardsley or Matthew Lowton have been able to really establish themselves as first choice in that position in the last two seasons.

One of the issues in Burnley’s squad at the moment is the fact that they have a lot of players who are nearing or in their thirties, and Smith is another player who would be arriving at Turf Moor as more of an experienced player than a player with potential to be developed further.

The Clarets have had success with the arrivals of both Kieran Trippier and Lowton at right-back. Both of those players arriving at the sort of age where they could be developed on the training ground and grow into their roles in the side.

Smith is a player that would likely be able to come in and battle for a place in the side at right-back next season.

However, given both Lowton and Bardsley are able to perform when called upon it seems unlikely that they need to add another experienced player in that position.