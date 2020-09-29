Burnley FC: Transfer Update

It's been another relatively quiet window for Burnley with Dale Stephens and Will Norris being the only first-team signings bought in this summer.

Stephens signed for a deal worth £1m rising to £2.5m and whilst Norris' fee is undisclosed it certainly isn't too much, leaving Sean Dyche and Burnley fans alike asking where's the rest of the money.

Not far off

Burnley's next signing will most likely be Harry Wilson. The Welsh international has been the subject of an offer that could be worth up to £16m. Liverpool initially asked for a fee around £20m but lowered there expectations to £15m as they look to offload the unneeded forward.

Jurgen Klopp made it clear that Wilson was not part of his first-team squad this season but felt another loan spell would be detrimental to both the player and the club. With that being said a permanent move was needed for the winger and the Clarets jumped at the opportunity, to the surprise of the fans.

Many fans would regard Wilson as something Burnley desperately need to progress. A quick, tricky winger that is strong going forward and will provide quality service for the front two. His ability from dead balls will certainly rival Dwight McNeil making Burnley even more of a threat then they already are and with Johann Berg Gudnmundsson struggling with injury a fit option on the right would be perfect.

Big Bonus

Perhaps the most important piece of business for Burnley this summer is keeping hold of James Tarkowski. The English centre-half is crucial to Burnley's backline and the success of the side defensively. He has been linked all summer with a move away, with Leicester City seeming to be the most likely destination.

However, in the past few days it has emerged that Tarkowski could stay at Burnley despite the interest. Tarkwoski recently received a toe injury and has been out for slightly longer expected with some believing he was refusing to play. This isn't the case though and Tarkowski is touch-and-go over his return to the squad.

Leicester are reported to have offered over £30m for the 27-year-old but the bid was rejected as the club looked for closer to £50m. Although Jimmy Dunne has played well and Kevin Long hasn't been terrible, both Tarkowski and his partner Ben Mee have been big misses in the sides first two games. What makes the deal even less likely is the fact that Wesley Fofana from St Etienne is likely to be joining the Foxes in the coming days.