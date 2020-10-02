Charlton Athletic vs Sunderland preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Charlton Athletic host Sunderland on Saturday 3rd October in League One. The Addicks come into this game coming off the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat away to Lincoln last week. The Black Cats travel to The Valley after a victory against title favourites Peterborough last time out.

Team news

Charlton will be without new signing Marcus Maddison as he is lacking match sharpness. They will also be without the forward Macauley Bonne after he joined QPR this week. Other than that, Lee Bowyer has a fresh squad coming into this fixture.

George Dobson serves the final game of his suspension for Sunderland this weekend after his red card on the opening day of the season. Max Power is back in training and could feature in the squad. Chris Maguire is a doubt after picking up a knock in the win over Peterborough.

Predicted lineups

Charlton Athletic (4-4-2)

Amos; Barker, Oshilaja, Famewo, Purrington; Oztumer, Pratley, Watson, Doubty; Washington, Aneke

Sunderland (3-4-1-2)

Burge; Willis, Wright, Flanagan; O'Nien, Scowen, Leadbitter, Gooch, O'Brien, Graham

Ones to watch

Charlton may have struggled in the defeat to Lincoln last week, but they certainly have players who can hurt Sunderland. Matt Doughty impressed massively last week, despite the result. He managed to complete six successful dribbles, the most on the pitch, whilst also being industrious, creating chances through crosses and taking a shot on target too.

On the other wing, Erhun Oztumer is also dangerous. He is proven in the Championship, impressing with both Charlton and Bolton, where he was managed by current Sunderland boss, Phil Parkinson.

For Sunderland, left wing-back Denver Hume is likely to be the danger man. The 22-year old managed to win the penalty that earned Sunderland victory last weekend. He also marauded up and down the touch line as his side struggled to create in other areas.

Grant Leadbitter also impressed last week, winning battles in midfield and recycling possession for Sunderland. The only worry is whether, at 34 with very little game time over the last year, he can play in successful games to a high standard.

How to watch

This fixture is available to watch on both club's official websites. For Charlton fans, CAFC.com is the place to go, whilst Sunderland supporters should visit SAFC.com to purchase a match pass.