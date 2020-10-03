Carlisle United 1-0 Barrow: 10-man Carlisle hang on for derby victory 

Carlisle United moved into the top half of the Sky Bet League Two table following a 1-0 win over rivals Barrow at Brunton Park.

A first-half header from Jon Mellish was enough as the Cumbrians hung on after Aaron Hayden was sent off in the first meeting between the two sides since 1964.

Story of the match

Mellish heads Carlisle in front

The hosts dominated the opening stages and were ahead after 25 minutes, as Mellish grabbed his first goal of the season.

Skipping past Barrow full-back Patrick Brough on the right, Gime Toure delivered the ball into the area towards the unmarked midfielder who headed past Joel Dixon.



Barrow denied before the break

Barrow struggled for chances throughout the first half but did register a chance late on, as former Carlisle man Mike Jones found forward played found Dior Angus but the forward fired straight at Paul Farman.



Hayden kicks out

Chris Beech's side were reduced to ten on 55 minutes as Hayden was sent off for a late challenge on James Jones.

Challenging Jones for a header, the defender appeared to kick out at the Barrow midfielder and was show a straight red by referee Ben Toner.

Farman's double heroics

The visitors should have been level with 15 minutes to go when Scott Quigley was played through by Harrison Biggins but he saw his initial effort saved by the Carlisle keeper.

Full-back Bradley Barry then looked to capitalise from the rebound but Farman was there again to keep the Cumbrians in front.

Match Stats

Carlisle United 1-0 Barrow (Mellish, 25')

Carlisle United

Farman; Tanner, Hayden, MacDonald, Anderton (C), Guy, Mellish, Walker (Reilly, 73') Alessandra (Devine, 84'), Toure (Charters, 90'), Kayode

Unused subs: Dewhurst, Hunt, Riley, Malley

Barrow

Dixon; Jones, Beadling, Brough, Barry, Brown, Jones (Kay, 65'), Hardcastle (C), Biggins (James, 77') Angus, Quigley

Unused subs: Lillis, Taylor, Hird, Wilson

Takeaways

Carlisle hang on

An impressive team display sees Carlise record a second league win of the season despite being reduced to ten men early into the second half of a game which exceeded the 100-minute mark.

That result moves Beech's men back into the top half of the table ahead of the trip to Port Vale next weekend.

Winless run continues

Barrow are still without a win since the start of the 2020/21 season and are starting to look in increasing danger as they sit just above the relegation places on goal difference.

Points are needed from games against Leyton Orient next week and fellow promoted side Harrogate Town the following weekend.