Barrow, who have lost their last three games, hope to change their fortunes as they face a Bradford City side who have taken nine points in their last three games.

A goal-fest of a contest in their last game against Salford City saw the Bluebirds suffer a defeat away from home. Barrow were leading 2-1 minutes after the opening of the second-half. However, they could not keep the lead as Salford City showed off their recent and ruthless form as they closed the game as 5-3 winners.

January signing Cole Stockton found himself on the scoresheet once again, as he netted twice making it four goals in six starts for the forward on loan from Burton Albion.

On the other hand, visitors Bradford City come into this fixture after suffering a painful 1-0 loss in the EFL Trophy against Wycombe Wanderers in additional time. City dreamt of another Wembley appearance 11 years after their last visit when they had lost facing Swansea City in the League Cup final.

The Bantams have kept four clean sheets in their last four league games and look to keep this run of form going as they picked up three important points in their last away visit which was at Wrexham.

Bradford currently sit in 13th place with 46 points which they share with three other sides. A win in Cumbria should leap City ahead of rivals in Sky Bet League Two.

Only two points separate sides sitting from 15th to seventh in League Two.

Team news

Barrow

The home side aim to do the double over Bradford City for the second consecutive season. Junior Tiensia looks to return from injury as he has been involved in training the last few weeks

Forward Jamie Proctor will be unavailable for tomorrow afternoon's game as he is still serving his four-match ban.

Bradford

Andy Cook returns from suspension however, skipper Richie Smallwood remains out. Ciaran Kelly picked up a knock midweek and may miss out seeing Liam Ridehalgh deputise for the Irishman.

Key players

Barrow

Ben Whitefield who has netted on 10 occasions this season looks to end his goal drought against the Bantams as he has not scored in his last six games.

Cole Stockton another key player for Barrow in recent times will hope to continue his fine form in-front of goal.

Bradford

For the visitors, manager Graham Alexander will hope to rely on frontman and top scorer Andy Cook. Last season's leading goal scorer in League Two currently sits on thirteen league goals as well as providing four assists.

Brad Halliday has been influential to City's success of late and has been one of the best performers in the league on a consistent basis. The fullback has shown his reliability and consistency featuring in 32 of Bradford's 33 league matches.

Previous meeting

The previous meeting between the two sides saw the ball hitting the back of the net on three occasions. Barrow took the lead through Dom Telford.

The Bluebirds had the perfect opening to a game of football for an away side as they went 1-0 up within the first 30 seconds. A through ball which beat the City fullback was met with a cross that fell to Telford in the box who tapped the ball in the City goal.

Tyler Smith equalised and made it 1-1 as he latched onto a cross from Jamie Walker netting past Paul Farman.

Despite all the possession City had possessed in the second half, it was the away side who finished the game off as Barrow regained their early lead in the 77th minute. George Ray was in the right place at the right time as he followed up on the rebound which made it a tense finish at the Valley Parade.

Match details

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played at Holker Street also known as SO Legal Stadium for sponsorship purposes.

What time is kick-off?

Kick off will be at 15:00 GMT.

How can I watch the game?

Fans in the UK can watch all the action by tuning into the iFollow channels of each club which are iFollow Bluebirds and iFollow Bantams.