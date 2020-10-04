Leicester City 0-3 West Ham United: Hammers impress as Foxes fall to first defeat

Leicester City fell to their first Premier League defeat of the season after a rampant West Ham United comfortably dispatched of the Foxes to secure back-to-back wins.

Michail Antonio found the opener in the East Midlands after 14 minutes where he was able to head home after some good work from a free-kick before Pablo Fornals doubled the scoreline for the Hammers just after the half-hour mark with a confident finish at the front post.

Jarrod Bowen made sure of the points seven minutes from time after he was allowed to go through one-on-one and make it three before Harvey Barnes thought he had added a consolation goal in stoppage time, however, Jamie Vardy was ruled out offside in the build-up to the goal.

Story of the match

Hammers strike early blow to the Foxes

After a slow start at the King Power Stadium, the game was brought to life after Michail Antonio showed some quick thinking to give West Ham the lead.

The Hammers forward was originally fouled by Caglar Soyuncu and immediately took the free-kick, switching the play out wide to left-back Aaron Cresswell who swung a cross from deep into the Leicester box, which an unmarked Antonio would connect with to nod past Kasper Schmeichel.

Fornals fires home a second

For all of Leicester's dominance, it was West Ham who would double their advantage through Pablo Fornals who was allowed to drive through one-on-one and slot home at the near post past Schmeichel.

A clearance from Cresswell split the Leicester backline, who were caught sleeping as the onside Spaniard Fornals was able to take his time and find a second for West Ham.

Early error almost gives Leicester a way back

No sooner after the second-half kicked off, Leicester almost found themselves back in the game after James Justin's through ball to Jamie Vardy caused confusion in the West Ham backline.

The mix-up between Ogbonna and Lukasz Fabianski resulted in a poor clearance from the goalkeeper which fell to Harvey Barnes, who sliced his volleyed attempt wide.

Rice comes close to a third

West Ham almost had the game wrapped up in the 70th minute after Declan Rice's effort cannoned off the crossbar.

The ever-impressive Ogbonna was there once again to block the Leicester attack, allowing the Hammers captain to drive the length of the Leicester half before he unleashed a fierce effort which flew off the underside of the crossbar to save Leicester's blushes.

Bowen seals the deal

A disappointing day at the office for Leicester was made even worse seven minutes from time after lively winger Bowen added West Ham's third.

Once again, the Foxes were carved open at the back after the goalscorer of the Hammers' second, Fornals, threaded through a pass for Bowen who ran in behind Youri Tielemans and tucked the ball away to ensure all three points would return to West London.

Key takeaways

Foxes victims of their own downfall

After being praised for their defensive display at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, it was the polar opposite for ​​​​​​​Brendan Rodgers' side on Sunday afternoon.

Michail Antonio proved to be too hot to handle for the back three of Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans and Soyuncu all afternoon whilst all three goals could have been easily been avoided after the Foxes were caught sleeping for all three goals.

Furthermore, despite having lots of possession, the Foxes were careless in their play, gifting the ball to the opposition too many times, who duly responded and made Leicester pay for their errors.

Clinical West Ham impress again

After stunning Wolverhampton Wanderers with a 4-0 win at the London Stadium last week, David Moyes' men once again proved that people may have been too quick to write West Ham off early.

Whilst the defending was poor on the Leicester front, the finishes for all three West Ham goals were composed finishes and now with the league on pause due to the international break, the Hammers will be in a buoyant mood ahead of a tricky fixture list after the break.

Under looks bright

For all the negatives to take from today's game, fans of the Foxes will be relatively encouraged from what they saw of Cengiz Under.

The new signing on loan from AS Roma came on for the injured Amartey in the second-half and the Turkey international didn't look shy of confidence.

Albeit some of his flicks and tricks didn't quite come off, Under looked to be the creative spark in the Leicester side and whilst his debut will be one to forget results-wise, it could spark encouragement that he will be a valuable signing.