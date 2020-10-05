Raheem Sterling withdrawn from England squad due to injury

Manchester City winger, Raheem Sterling has withdrawn from the England squad due to injury. It was announced this afternoon that the 25-year-old will play no part in the Three Lions' upcoming three fixtures, which include a friendly against Wales, and two UEFA Nations League group games against Belgium and Denmark.

According to the Manchester Evening News Sterling has picked up a 'hamstring issue' however it has been said that the injury is only 'minor'.

After the winger left the camp Chelsea defender, Reece James was handed his first full international call up after initially being selected for the Under 21's.

More Injury Issues For City

The injury is another blow for Pep Guardiola's side, who have already had a number of key first team players missing through injury this campaign, including Sergio Aguero, Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus and Joao Cancelo.

However, there is some more upbeat injury updates for the Blues, as both Aguero and Gundogan returned to first team training this afternoon, after having not yet featured for City in the Premier League this season.

Southgate Struggling?

The injury to Sterling means England manager, Gareth Southgate will be without one of his key men in what is set to be a big week in his side's Nations League Campaign.

Furthermore, Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell were all delayed from joining their England teammates after it was reported they attended an 'illegal' social gathering over the weekend, meaning Southgate could be without some of his most important men, going into this week's fixtures.