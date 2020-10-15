Memorable Match: Leicester City 3-1 Aston Villa: Foxes led by Izzet and Guppy sink Villa At Filbert Street

22 Aug 1998: Muzzy Izzet and Tony Cottee of Leicester celebrate against Everton in the FA Carling Premiership match at Filbert St in Leicester in England. Leicester won 2-0. \ Mandatory Credit: Graham Chadwick /Allsport

Leicester City face Aston Villa for the first time on Sunday night at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes will be looking to pick up a similar result to the one they got last season when they beat Villa 4-0 just before the Premier League was suspended back in March.

They also secured a memorable result against Villa in 1999, a season which saw both sides secure a place in Europe.

Fearless Foxes throughout

If you would have looked at the league table before the game kicked off, you may have been forgiven for thinking this game would have been easy for Villa who started the day fourth in the table whereas the Foxes started the day in 11th.

The hosts got off to a bright start and should have taken the lead in the 23rd minute when Steve Guppy cleverly beat the Villa offside trap but couldn’t get the ball onto his favoured left foot in time for Villa keeper Peter Enckelman to make a comfortable save.

Leicester got what they deserved in the 40th minute as Foxes legend Muzzy Izzet was left unmarked in the six-yard box and latched onto a header from Guppy to put it underneath Enckleman to make it 1-0.

A day to forget for Southgate

From the moment the second half kicked off, Aston Villa fell apart rapidly and it was certainly a day to forget for Gareth Southgate.

Three minutes into the second half, a dangerous free kick game into the box from Guppy and the current England manager and then Villa skipper side footed the ball into his own net. It was Villa's third own goal of the season and Southgate’s third of 1999.

After Tony Cottee headed the ball into the net in the 55th minute to make it 3-0 to the Foxes, Southgate’s day went from bad to worse as he was given his marching orders 10 minutes later for pulling back Leicester striker Emile Heskey for a second time as he tried to get through on goal.

10-man Villa did get a consolation goal in the 75th minute when Leicester born striker Dion Dublin met onto a Gareth Barry cross to make it 3-1 but the game was already done and dusted by this point.