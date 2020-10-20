Oldham Athletic 1-1 Carlisle United: Stalemate at Boundary Park

There's an adage in football that you should never change a winning side, but Alan Maybury, in the absence of Harry Kewell who is currently self-isolating, made five changes to the team which was victorious against Bolton Wanderers at the weekend.

His changes saw the Latics look the worse of the two sides in the first half, but Oldham battled back once Danny Rowe was introduced to the game and earned themselves a point.

The match

Carlisle were definitely the better of the two sides in the first half, often breaking down a weak Oldham defence, but they were not clinical enough with their chances. They consistently found opportunities in front of goal, and forward Gime Toure was denied twice by the woodwork.

The visitors should have entered the first half in front and it took a mix of strong goalkeeping from Ian Lawlor as well as luck to keep Oldham in the game. The hosts did, however, have some chances of their own - Zak Dearnley through on goal twice in dangerous positions but failing to hit the target both times.

The Latics clearly lacked the influence which Danny Rowe showed against Bolton, with a lone Bobby Grant up top not able to break down the Carlisle defence, while also missing a crucial chance of his own when he had a free header in the six-yard box.

Alan Maybury's side (with Harry Kewell self-isolating) were also easily beaten in the midfield, with the lions share of possession being held by Carlisle and Chris Beech's side finding ways to break through into dangerous areas.

Second half

Aiming to improve their hopes going forwards, Oldham brought on Dylan Bahamboula in place of Brice Ntambwe at half-time. 'Moyo' immediately helped the Latics and gave them a new creative outlet, but his early work was quickly undone by Carlisle's opener.

It took less than nine minutes for Carlisle to get their foothold on the game. Callum Guy whipped in an inswinging corner, which found Aaron Hayden at the front post who fired his header past Ian Lawlor. It was an easy header for Hayden, with the goalkeeper having attempted to punch the ball out but missing and leaving nobody defending the goal.

The hosts made their second substitution of the game in the 63rd minute, bringing on Danny Rowe to replace Bobby Grant. Rowe was impressive throughout last Saturday's game against Bolton, holding the ball well before playing it to McAleny, so it was puzzling why he was not on the pitch from the start.

Carlisle continued to be the dominant force in the game, however Jordan Barnett proved his ability for Oldham Athletic. In his first season of senior football in the EFL, he provided a number of balls with pinpoint accuracy, although they were not able to be met by his teammates.

However, Danny Rowe proved once again why he should be awarded a starting place as Oldham netted the equaliser. With a loose ball inside of the Latics half, Rowe slid in and Barnett collected the ball. The latter then played the ball back to Rowe, who threaded through an onrunning Zak Dearnley who curled his effort past Paul Farman to make it level the scores.

More to follow