Scunthorpe United vs Cambridge United preview: How to watch, kick-off time, pre-match quotes, predicted line-ups and ones to watch

Scunthorpe United host Cambridge United at the Sands Venue Stadium at 15:00 BST on Saturday as the hosts hope to register their first win since their success over Carlisle United back at the end of September. Cambridge look to make it two wins in a row after their success over Newport County last week.

Team News

Olufela Olomola (hamstring), Jai Rowe (knee) and Emmanuel Onariase (hernia) all stepped up their return to action after being involved for the Under-23s away at Huddersfield Town on Wednesday, but Olomola is unlikely to feature. Rowe and Onariase could make the squad, however.

George Hornshaw is likely to miss out this weekend following a hamstring injury. Scunthorpe captain Jordan Clarke is close to making his return for the first time in nine months, but this clash comes too soon.

Cambridge only have Liam O’Neil missing from their squad that travels to Northern Lincolnshire having lost only one game all season in the league, and Mark Bonner’s side will look to potentially go top of the league depending on other results.

Ones to watch

Scunthorpe United - Arron Jarvis

The highlight of Scunthorpe’s season so far was the 1-0 home victory against Carlisle back in September, and it was a blistering finish from Jordan Hallam that won it for the Iron. With Hallam out injured, goals have been hard to come by for the Iron this season. They have only three scored so far, and the responsibility falls on Jarvis, who scored the opener last week against Forest Green Rovers. Fans will hope that he continues to find the back of the net.

Cambridge United - Wes Hoolahan

Wes Hoolahan has often caused the Iron grief over the years with stints at various clubs, and the now 38-year-old has returned to English shores after a spell down under with Newcastle Jets last season. He made over 300 appearances for Norwich City during his time in East Anglia and his experience will be invaluable this season for Cambridge.

Pre-match quotes

Lewis Spence - in his first season as a Scunthorpe player since moving from Ross County in the Scottish Premier - spoke to the club’s website this week in the build up to the game.

“I’m happy to be playing games and I'm enjoying my time down here so far,” he said. “The boys and the coaching staff have made me feel welcome. But I’m hoping to get some better results.

“I think we’ve been a bit hot and cold, but it’s early in the season still. We just need to keep our head down and we’ve got a really good young squad. When we find the right balance, we’ll put teams away.”

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner is pleased with his side’s progress so far this season, as he highlighted in his pre-game press conference this week.

“We’re pleased with where we are at the moment, but we know the challenges on us physically and mentally over the next 30 days will be massive”.

“But that’s something that because of how we’ve done so far, we go into that optimistic, energised and positive looking forward to that change.”

Predicted line-ups

Scunthorpe United: Watson, Spence, Cordner, Onariase, O’Malley, Taylor, Gilliead, Vincent, Eisa, McAtee, Olomola.

Cambridge United: Mitov; Knoyle, Taylor, Darling, Iredale; Digby, May; Hannant, Hoolahan, Dunk; Mullin.

How to watch

The match is available on iFollow via either Scunthorpe’s or Cambridge’s respective websites, with match passes at £10 for those inside of the United Kingdom and comparatively cheaper for international viewers - usually around £7.