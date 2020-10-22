Five key quotes from Michael O'Neil following the Potters' draw at home to Barnsley

Stoke City manager Michael O'Neil was clearly not happy that his side were sent down to ten men, after labelling it as a "poor decision".

The Potters twice came from behind to earn a point against the Tykes which helps them move up to 10th in the Championship, only two points behind the play-off places.

However, their chances of picking up all three points were diminished and minimised when Nathan Collins was sent off in the 61st minute for an off the ball incident with Dominik Frieser.

On the red card decision

After the game, O'Neil spoke on the referee's decision to award Collins a red card, when he said: "It is a really poor decision. I have watched it back. I did not believe it was a red card at the time.

"What has happened really is that there is a coming together between a striker trying to run in behind and a centre back trying to block his run a little bit.

"The Barnsley player has thrown himself to the floor and held his face. deemed that a red card. The assistant has deemed that a red card.

"It is disappointing that a player would do that and secondly disappointing obviously that they came to a really poor decision."

On Barnsley's goals

Additionally, it was clear that O'Neil was not pleased with the goals that his side conceded when he said: "I thought it was a bit out of character. We have not looked like conceding goals like that, we looked open at times.

"We missed tackles as well at key moments which you can't do but you have to take enormous credit for the injustice of the decision (the red card,) and then come back and make sure that we took something from the game.

"Equally we had three good chances when we were down to ten men and could have won the game."

On their positive reaction to going behind

The former Northern Ireland boss also went on to say: "I thought when we lost the first goal it was a poor goal for us to lose, but then we started to get a grip on the game.

"We knew Barnsley would come to try to press us, but we continued to try to build the game from the back and be positive.

"Our final ball was a little bit weak at times but our reaction to losing the goal was good. We had chances before that and we scored a good goal."

On the red card changing the game

He continued on to discuss how before his team were sent down to ten men, he believes that they were in pole position to pick up all three points.

"The most concerning thing is the second goal, how we lost it. We just switched off. We did not defend, there were two or three occasions where we should have been tighter.

"Ultimately we go 2-1 down and that should never have been the case. Then we got ourselves out of it again and I think we were in a strong position until the red card."

On missed chances late on

Finally, when commenting on the chances that his side created in the latter stages of the game, O'Neil said "Jacob Brown gets in and does well, he gets a little bit unlucky, it is a good defensive block.

"Then we have a header off Harry Souttar which is cleared off the line and one right at the end where he probably should have done better."