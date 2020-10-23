Northampton Town vs Charlton Athletic: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Northampton Town host Charlton Athletic at the PTS Academy Stadium in League One on Saturday afternoon.

Team news

Northampton’s squad is looking in good shape but they will be without Scott Pollock and Joseph Mills for the game. Pollock has a recently had an minor operation and Mills is yet to undergo treatment.

Nicky Adams and Benny Ashley-Seal were doubts ahead of Saturday but Cobblers boss Keith Curle has said they should both be available for the fixture.

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer will be without Jason Pearce, Deji Oshilaja and Alex Gilbey on Saturday afternoon as they continue to recover from their respective injuries.

In addition to that, defender Ben Purrington will be suspended for the Addicks following his sending off against Blackpool on Tuesday night.

On a positive note, midfielder Marcus Maddison has returned to the training ground this week and is likely to travel to Northampton on Saturday.

Predicted line ups

Northampton Town: Mitchell, Harriman, Bolger, Racic, Adams, Missilou, Sowerby, Hoskins, Korboa, Rose, Smith

Charlton Athletic: Amos, Gunter, Inniss, Famewo, Maatsen, Shinnie, Pratley, Watson, Bogle, Aneke, Washington.

Ones to watch

Northampton's summer signing Danny Rose will be one to watch for the Cobblers on Saturday. The former Mansfield Town man got his first goal for the Cobblers in their win over Swindon Town in midweek.

Rose is looking to succeed in the third tier having been one of League Two's most influential forwards in recent years with 38 goals across four seasons. The 26-year-old has looked promising for the Cobblers this season and will be eager to put together some sort of goalscoring run, especially against one of the better teams of the division in Charlton.

Another player Northampton fans can't stop talking about this season is there forward Ricky Korboa. Since joining from Carshalton Athletic, Korboa has quickly adjusted to life as a League One player. The 24-year-old has scored twice so far this season for the Cobblers, his most recent was in last weekends defeat to Plymouth Argyle.

The Englishman scored 10 goals in 28 appearances for Carshalton in the 2019/20 season and definitely knows where the net is which could be vital for Keith Curle's side on Saturday afternoon.

As for Charlton, forward Chuks Aneke will be one to watch up top for the Addicks. The forward scored last time out for Charlton in their win over Blackpool in midweek.

Northampton fans will be familiar with Aneke who has scored three goals in as many appearances against them so far in his career. The former MK Dons man will hope that his goal off the bench on Tuesday will be enough to earn him a start against the Cobblers come Saturday afternoon.

The man who Aneke replaced on Tuesday night, Omar Bogle, will be one to keep an eye on in Lee Bowyer's side. Bogle made his name in League Two with Grimsby Town in 2017 and since leaving the Mariners he has been on a series of loans and has been influential in the Championship and League One.

After a poor season in the Eredivisie with ADO Den Hag the striker retuned to England and was in fact linked with Northampton before Charlton secured his signature. Bogle has never faced Northampton and is yet to score for Charlton this season and will see Saturday as a good opportunity to get off the mark.

Head to head

Since their first meeting in 1921, the two sides have faced each other 33 times. The record between the sides is fairly even, Northampton have won on nine occasions, with 13 draws and 11 wins for the Addicks.

The most recent meeting between the two was in March 2018 where the sides faced each other in League One. That day it was Charlton who came out on top, winning comfortably by four goals to nil.



Where to watch

Northampton Town season ticket holder have been emailed a code to watch the game live for free, details of this are here.

Non-season ticket holders can watch the game for £10 through iFollow Cobblers.

Charlton fans can also watch the game live for £10 by purchasing a Valley Pass, details can be found here.

Managers quotes

Keith Curle has told the Northampton website he is more than aware of the threat Charlton will pose on Saturday afternoon:

“Charlton are a very strong team with an abundance of ability, they have got a good squad and I think they have shown that with the changes in personnel they have had in their last three games.

“Winning games is the gel that every changing room needs and when you are winning games you tend to get that little bit more out of the players.

“We are all in football to win games and we’ve got a mentality that whatever the game and whatever the opposition we want to win, regardless of the personnel or formation we might play."

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer said his team will need to be on it if they want to come away with the three points on Saturday. He told Charlton's website:

“It will be a tough game. They have the home advantage and picked up a good result against Swindon in the week. Anything can happen in this league, but if we turn up with the right mentality, we’ll give them a game."