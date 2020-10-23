The key quotes from Dean Smith following 3-0 home loss to Leeds United

Dean Smith's Aston Villa suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Leeds United thanks to Patrick Bamford's hat-trick which put Villa to the sword.

The score line however doesn't tell the full story, with Villa having a handful of chances in the first half.

Dean Smith virtually addressed the press after to discuss his sides first defeat in the Premier League this season:

First goal a tipping point

Smith felt his side was missing the cutting edge to tip the game in their favour, stating the importance of Leeds' first goal:

"We know they're a good team and are going to create chances. Games change on big moments, Jack (Grealish) had an effort saved in the first half - they got the goal and we weren't good enough in the end".

Fourth official Mike Dean said there was contact

Captain Jack Grealish was brought down in the box by Helder Costa as the first half came to a close, Dean gave his thoughts on the controversial decision which wasn't given:

"Jack's in front of him, Mike Dean said there was contact, but it wasn't given. If there's contact it should be a penalty".

Lacking the extra yard of pace

Smith admitted his side in the second half weren't quite up to pace, acknowledging that Leeds stepped it up a gear:

"After that first goal our reactions weren't as good as they could have been. They gained a yard of pace and we lost a yard of pace".

Smith on Bamford

When asked about Patrick Bamford, Smith was full of praise - the Villa boss was also aware his defenders weren't performing as good as they can for his third:

"His second was a fantastic finish, he's in a good vein of form. But the third was poor defending from ourselves".

Villa will look to get back to winning ways as they host Southampton at Villa Park next Sunday at midday.