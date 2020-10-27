Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest preview: Team news, ones to watch, kick-off time and how to watch

Nottingham Forest will look to continue their unbeaten start under new boss Chris Hughton in a tricky fixture away to Luton Town, who themselves have started better than most would expect.

The Hatters sit in ninth place in the Championship table and are only two points off Bristol City, who occupy second place. Forest on the other hand, are a point above relegation in 19th. However, The Reds have picked up five points in their last three games since the arrival of Chris Hughton, who has brought in some much-needed stability to the City Ground.

Team news

Luton forward James Collins will be available for selection after recovering from Covid-19. Although, the Hatters are expected to be without fullback pairing Dan Potts and James Bree, who are still recovering from their respective injuries.

In Luton's 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend, Nathan Jones gave Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Joe Morrell and Tom Lockyer league debuts. The trio all impressed as Luton dominated the Owls and may have all earned a starting place against Forest.

The Hatters chief also opted to play 5-at-the-back against Wednesday, a rather uncommon yet effective call from the Welshman. The tactical change allowed the midfield three to get up the pitch and receive the ball in more attacking positions, a big factor to Pelly Ruddock's eventual winner.

Lewis Grabban will miss the trip to Kenilworth Road with a hip injury that forced him to be substituted off against Derby on Friday. The frontman adds to Forest's growing injury list that already consists of Joe Worrall, Fouad Bachirou and Tyler Blackett.

Since Hughton's arrival, there have not been many changes to Forest's starting line-up. In his first two games the Reds lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, however on Friday night against Derby County, the former Brighton manager turned to summer signing Lyle Taylor to support Lewis Grabban up-front.

Also, available to Forest's new boss is Anthony Knockaert. The on-loan Fulham winger impressed after coming off the bench in Friday night's draw with Derby. It could be a great time for the Frenchman to make his full debut during a rather congested run of fixtures for Forest.

Ones to watch

For the home side, it is Pelly Ruddock who will certainly cause problems. The central midfielder flourished in a more attacking role on Saturday, and took his goal brilliantly. His ability to carry the ball forward and link up the play ahead of him is something that the Forest defence will need to be wary of.

The visitors have a player who loves scoring against the Hatters. Lyle Taylor has scored seven goals in five appearances against Luton and will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing the Bedfordshire club again. His strength to keep hold of the ball and subsequent ability when running with it, will need to be careful monitored by the Town defence.

Previous meetings

Forest did the double over the Hatters last season, with the first of those victories coming at Kenilworth Road in November of last year. The visitors ran out into a two-goal lead in the 60th minute, before a late Callum McManaman strike start pulled a goal back for the Hatters.

Last season's reverse fixture also entertained the neutral, with the home side eventually securing a 3-1 win. However, it was Luton who scored first, when Harry Cornick finished off a brilliantly worked move. Forest responded well and a Joe Lolley brace either side of half-time, combined with a late Lewis Grabban penalty, kept the Town at the bottom of the League.

Predicted line-ups

Luton Town (5-3-1-1): Sluga; Cranie, Lockyer, Pearson, Bradley, Norrington-Davies; Morrell, Dewsbury-Hall, Ruddoc; Lee; Hylton

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Samba; Christie, McKenna, Figueiredo, Ioannou; Yates, Colback; Knockaert, Lolley, Ameobi; Taylor

Kick-off time and how to watch

The game kicks off at 7:45 BST and will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event. This means that fans will not be able to purchase the game on iFollow.