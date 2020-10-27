Preston North End vs Millwall preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Preston North End host Millwall in the SkyBet Championship on Wednesday night.

Alex Neil's men are yet to win at Deepdale this season and, despite play-off aspirations, remain lingering in mid-table.

The visitors have again started the season strongly, sitting in 12th place in the Championship after seven games. They endured a 1-1 draw at home to Barnsley at the weekend.

Team news

Preston have Darnell Fisher back in their ranks after he returned from injury this week.

Meanwhile, both Ben Pearson and Ben Davies will have fitness tests to determine their availability. The pair missed the last two games but are now returning to fitness.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett will miss the game after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Elsewhere, Kenneth Zohore remains out after he sustained an injury at the end of last season.

Predicted lineups

Preston North End (3-4-1-2)

Rudd; Bauer, Storey, Hughes; Brown, Pearson, Ledson, Rafferty; Johnson; Barkhuizen, Jakobsen.

Millwall (4-4-1-1)

Bialkowski; Romeo, Cooper, Hutchinson, Malone; Wallace, Woods, Leonard, Mahoney; Bennet; Smith.

Last time they met

These two last met back in February when Millwall took all three points at Deepdale. The Lions won 1-0 thanks to a Shaun Hutchinson header in the last fifteen minutes.

The result dented Preston's hopes of automatic promotion and put them in a battle for the play-offs, whilst the Lions improved their chances of being in the play-off race with the impressive win.

Ones to watch

Preston's player to watch is Ryan Ledson.

The young midfielder is influential in North End's admirable style of play with his passing range and vision. He often takes set-pieces too, giving opportunities to cause problems in the box, though Millwall's resilience may limit those opportunities.

Ledson plays 2 key passes per 90 from deep, giving athletic players such as Tom Barkhuizen and Scott Sinclair to run on to, which could be a threat.

Millwall's key man is Jed Wallace.

For multiple seasons now, Wallace has been integral to Millwall's attacking play. He scored the goal against Barnsley to earn a point.

That was his third of the season and, while he hasn't provided any assists, he does take 2.6 shots and 2.7 key passes per 90minutes, showing he is both creative and aggressive in his attacking play.

How to watch

Preston North End vs Millwall is available to watch on Sky Sports, behind the Sky Sports Football Red Button.