Middlesbrough vs Nottingham Forest preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, ones to watch 

Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough side come into this fixture unbeaten in their last seven league games, winning midweek against newly promoted Coventry City 2-0 courtesy of goals from Britt Assombalonga and Djed Spence.

Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 against Luton Town midweek, a third 1-1 draw in a row for Chris Hughton's side who remain just above the drop zone.

Pre match thoughts

These two sides have endured contrasting starts to the season, with Middlesbrough pushing towards the play-offs whilst Forest will be looking to widen the gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

Middlesbrough manager, Neil Warnock believes that Nottingham Forest will still be a formidable force in the Championship this season, despite a slow start, he said:

''With the players Chris has got at his disposal, they have got to be looking at the top seven or eight because there is real quality in that side along with players that know the league inside out.''

Chris Hughton is yet to lose a game as Nottingham Forest boss, but believes that Middlesbrough will pose a tough threat, he said:

“It is never straight forward and never easy and they are in great form. They have a manager that knows the division and they have a team that can change formations.

“They have a lot of ability in the squad, we have had some tough tests so far and this may be the toughest one. I have come up against Neil a good few times, and hopefully a good few more to come as well.”

Team news

Boro will have Chuba Akpom available for selection, after the striker returned a negative COVID-19 test after previously testing positive, but defender Dael Fry is a doubt after a head injury sustained from midweek.

Forest have no new absentees, apart from defender Nicholas Ioannou who is suspended for Saturday after picking up a red card on Wednesday.

Predicted lineups

Middlesbrough

Bettinelli; Dijksteel, Fry, McNair, Howson, Spence, Morsy, Saville, Tavernier, Roberts, Assombalonga.

Nottingham Forest

Samba; Christie, McKenna, Figueiredo, Blackett, Yates, Colback, Knockaert, Lolley, Ameobi, Grabban.

Ones to watch

Middlesbrough: Britt Assombalonga

Assombalonga will look to gain momentum from his goal on Tuesday's win, his first league goal of the campaign. The Congolese striker has plenty of Championship experience under his belt and is managed by a Championship veteran in Neil Warnock, a combination that will look to propel Boro up the league.

Nottingham Forest: Anthony Knockaert

Knockaert is also a player who knows his way around the Championship, having enjoyed promotion on more than one occasion. Chris Hughton previously managed Knockaert at Brighton & Hove Albion and the pair enjoyed promotion together in the 2016/17 campaign. Hughton will be looking for the Frenchman to provide some magic and make the difference against a tough Middlesbrough side on Saturday.

Previous meetings

These two sides drew 2-2 in their last meeting in March, with Lewis Grabban netting a late equaliser. Both sides had different managers at this stage before lockdown and Forest have dominated recent proceedings, losing only one of their last eight meetings with Saturday's hosts.

How to watch

The game will be available to watch at 3pm on Saturday with a match pass available to purchase on each team's iFollow accounts for £10 respectively.