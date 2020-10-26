Wycombe Wanderers vs Watford preview: Team news, ones to watch, predicted line-ups, kick-off time and how to watch

Watford make the short trip to Wycombe Wanderers, who are continuing to struggle in their first ever Championship campaign.

The hosts are yet to pick up a point this season, losing all seven of their games thus far. Their opponents, on the other hand, sit in third place and remain unbeaten at Vicarage Road this season.

Both clubs were on the wrong end of late drama on Saturday, with Watford conceding a 95th minute equaliser against fellow promotion-chasing side AFC Bournemouth. The Chairboys also suffered late heartbreak when Mario Vrancic’s stoppage-time winner for Norwich City denied them their first point of the campaign.

Team news

One player that Gareth Ainsworth is likely to have available against Watford is summer signing Uche Ikpeazu. Wycombe’s new arrival was given 20 minutes against Norwich and could be awarded his first start of the season against the Hornets.

With games coming thick and fast, squad rotation is becoming a key factor for most clubs and Wycombe are no different. Both David Wheeler and Fred Onyedinma started against the Canaries and did a fine job in the places of Matt Bloomfield and Alex Samuel. Whether Ainsworth will change his side again remains unseen, but he has no fresh injury concerns to constrain his decision-making.

It is not so straightforward for Vladimir Ivic who will need to make a few last-minute calls. Midfield duo Will Hughes and Etienne Capoue are both nearing full fitness, but neither have started a league game this season. The latter has appeared from the bench in Watford’s last two games, but whether he can complete 90 minutes remains in doubt.

The Hornets are also waiting to learn if Stipe Perica will be fit enough on Tuesday night. The Croatian forward scored on his full league debut on Saturday’s draw, but sustained an injury to his arm in the 82nd minute.

Ones to watch

One player that has slotted brilliantly into Ainsworth’s side is Dennis Adeniran. The 21-year-old midfielder has impressed in his five league starts since joining on-loan from Everton, and has commanded the middle of the park with great maturity. He possesses an excellent range of passing, and his ability on the ball is more than matched by his relentless work off it.

Watford’s Brazilian forward Joao Pedro has also shown fine form. At only 19 years of age, he has displayed what a talent he already is and that he can become a star in the future. He has netted three times in six league starts and his ability on the ball and his link-up play is admirable. He is also a player that will work hard out of possession and his desire to run the extra mile will certainly benefit his teammates.

Predicted line-ups

Wycombe Wanderers - Allsop; Grimmer, Knight, Stewart, Jacobson; Bloomfield, Thompson, Adeniran; Onyedinma, Kashket, Wheeler.

Watford - Foster; Ngakia, Cathcart, Kabasele, Wilmot, Sema; Garner, Capoue, Celverley; Pedro, Sarr

Kick-off time and how to watch

The match kicks off at 7:45pm BST and will be televised on Sky Sports, therefore fans will not be able to purchase the game through iFollow.