Bournemouth vs Bristol City preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Bournemouth will look to end a run of three consecutive draws when they face high flying Bristol City at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday night.

As previously mentioned Bournemouth have drawn their last three fixtures, with their last victory at home coming against fellow relegated side Norwich City at the end of September.

Bristol City will look to get back on track after a promising start to the season which saw them top the Championship table at the beginning of the month. Bristol City have failed to win since the start of the month against Nottingham Forest. In that time they have lost to Middlesbrough and drawn with Swansea City and Barnsley, which saw them lose top spot to Reading and are now five points behind the Royals going into the midweek fixtures.

Team News

David Brooks is still unavailable for Bournemouth in this game. Adam Smith is currently a 50/50 on whether he will feature on Wednesday night.

Jefferson Lerma came off in the first half in the previous fixture and will be missing for this fixture.

Bristol City have a long list of injuries that are going to give boss Dean Holden a headache going into this one. Alfie Mawson, Nathan Baker, Liam Walsh and Joe Williams are all long term absentees.

Steven Sessegnon and Andi Weimann picked up knocks against Swansea City and won't feature for City.

Predicted Lineups

Bournemouth: Begovic; Kelly, Cook, Mepham; Lewis Cook; Billing, Riquelme, Rico, Stacey; Solanke, Danjuma

Bristol City: Daniels; Kalas, Moore, Vyner, Brunt, Diedhiou, Dasilva, Paterson, O'Dowda, Martin, Wells

Ones To Watch

Dominic Solanke is currently Bournemouth's top scorer in the league and will be hoping to add to it on Wednesday night. After what can only be described as a poor Premier League campaign for Solanke, scoring only three times in 32 appearances, all of which came post lockdown, Solanke will be looking to show to the Bournemouth owners why they paid £20 million for the forward in January 2019.

A superb dribbler with the ball and good in the air, Solanke has shown glimpses of the player that helped England win the U20 World Cup in 2017, but he needs to make himself more consistent in front of goal if he ever dreams of making the senior England team.

The one to watch for Bristol City is going to be Nakhi Wells. Scoring a late equalising penalty against Swansea could see Wells lead the City frontline alongside target man Chris Martin. Wells will hope his pace can help him latch onto knockdowns from Martin and cause problems for a probable Cherries back three. His finishing when he is on form is superb but what also goes unnoticed is his defensive work which is also excellent—a player who can affect the game at both ends of the pitch.

How To Watch

This game will available on Sky Sports Football match choice via the Red Button with kick-off scheduled for 19:45 GMT.