Atalanta B.C. 0-5 Liverpool: Diogo Jota hat-trick inspires Reds to a dominant win in Italy 

Liverpool ran out comfortable 5-0 winners against Italian side Atalanta B.C. in Group D of the UEFA Champions League at the Stadio di Bergamo.

Story of the game

Jürgen Klopp’s side were relentless with their high-pressure approach in Bergamo from the get-go and came ever so close to grabbing the lead inside 15 minutes, but Sadio Mane’s long rage effort was smartly tipped over the Atalanta bar by Marco Sportiello.

The Italian shot stopper couldn’t do anything to deny the Reds five minute later as an inch-perfect through ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold found an in-form Diogo Jota who coolly sat the keeper down with a delicate chip to give Klopp’s men the lead.

The new summer signing doubled his and Liverpool’s tally just past the half hour mark after latching onto the end of a lofted cross from Joe Gomez, making it five goals in four matches in merely 10 days from the £40million man.

No more than two minutes after the restart, following a frightening counter-attacking move from an Atalanta corner, Mohamed Salah added a third goal, curling his effort completely out of reach into the top left-hand corner.

Two minutes after the Reds’ third, Sadio Mane got in on the action and made it four with a stupendous chip to give the reds an unassailable lead in Italy.

After his sensational start to his Liverpool career and following a brace inside 30 minutes, it was written in the start that Diogo Jota would grab his first hat-trick in Liverpool red and that was exactly what happened just shy of the hour mark. The Portuguese international timed his run to perfection, knocked the ball past an on-rushing Sportiello and passed the ball into an empty net.

Key takeaways from the match

Diogo Jota firing on all cylinders

As far as starts to a Liverpool career goes, non-have come close to the ex-Wolves man and it shows no sign of stopping.

Jota is everything that Liverpool fans love. Pace and power in the attack with a clinical nature in front of goal.

The new man possesses a more than perfect record for club and country thus far in the 20/21 season, netting 8 goals in his last 7.

Klopp certainly has a selection headache ahead of Sunday’s clash with Manchester City. Does he opt for the in-form Portuguese international or stick to a player who has been the heartbeat of this Liverpool side in recent years in Roberto Firmino?

The Reds want UCL gold…again!

Klopp’s men were relentless today and recorded their best win on the road in Europe since their 5-0 thrashing of Porto two years back.

Atalanta’s style of play certainly played into the Reds’ hands but in any game when a team scores five without reply, you have to give total credit where credits due.

From Alisson in net to Salah in attack, every man in Liverpool red was superb and this performance bodes well for the Premier League champions as they enter Sunday’s clash with arch-rivals, Manchester City.

Man of the Match

Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

Not too long ago it was a near impossible task of stepping in for Firmino in this Liverpool starting 11 but Jota hasn’t just stepped in, he’s all but replaced Mr. Si Senor.

His display today was breathtakingly good and goes to show that no one is guaranteed their place in this highly competitive Liverpool squad.

What's next for Liverpool?

The Reds travel down the M62 on Sunday to face off against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. A win against their closest rivals will send a real message to the rest of the following pact that despite a slow start to their 20/21 campaign, the Reds want number 20 and will fight tooth and nail to get their hands back on that Premier League trophy come what May.