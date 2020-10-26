Liverpool vs FC Midtjylland preview: Chance for Reds to continue winning run 

The Danish side make their first ever trip to Anfield and will be looking to secure their first points of the Champions League campaign, following their 4-0 defeat to Atlanta in match day one.

As for Liverpool, they will be looking for three consecutive wins in all competitions after their 1-0 win against Ajax and their 2-1 win against Sheffield United last Saturday.

The Reds started their Champions League journey well, keeping a clean sheet away from home and seeing out a hard-fought 1-0 win against Ajax. Ajax will most likely be Liverpool’s closest rivals in the group stages so an away win against them was a great victory for them.

Liverpool are undoubtedly favourites in match day two against the Danish side, and will be expected to continue their good run of form and see past FC Midtjylland with ease.

Form of both sides

A somewhat difficult start to the season has seen Liverpool lose players, matches and concede goals. However after back-to-back wins, they are beginning to find their rhythm and gain momentum.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have had to be disciplined and work extremely hard in both their last games. These characteristics are often associated with Liverpool and it is nice to be able to describe them like this again.

Liverpool came from behind to win against Sheffield United and goals from Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota sealed the points. Both Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez stood out for Liverpool, defending courageously and being the beating heart of the Liverpool midfield.

Underdogs, FC Midtjylland, have had a good start to their season in the Superliga. Like Liverpool, they are second in the league, only behind on goal difference. They also remain unbeaten in the Danish league after six matches.

In their most recent game in the Superliga, they came from two down to win 3-2 against Brondby, who sit third in the league. This will give them confidence coming to Anfield.

However this may not paint a full picture. They were heavily beaten 4-0 by Atlanta in their opening game in the Champions League and face another difficult task. Despite conceding some well-taken goals, overall they allowed too much space to Atlanta, who were able to punish them.

Team News

Liverpool will be hoping to have Thiago Alcantara available for Tuesday. After picking up an injury in the Merseyside derby, he has missed Liverpool’s last two games. With Liverpool’s busy fixture schedule, Klopp will hope to have Thiago available in order to potentially give other midfielders a rest. However this may game may come around too soon for him.

Joel Matip has also been missing since the Merseyside derby but could be back for Tuesday. Like Thiago, this game may have come around too quickly for him.

Naby Keita is also nearing a return, following his absence due to Covid-19.

A good opportunity to rest?

Klopp may look at this game as a good opportunity to rest some of the key figures of the team that have played a number of games so far this season.

Liverpool’s illusive front three, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have all had little rest. With Jota looking impressive early in the season, Klopp could decide to rest one of them for this game.

This could also be seen in Liverpool’s midfield, with the potential return of Thiago and Curtis Jones also available. Jones started against Ajax and may be in line to start again in order to give someone like Georginio Wijnaldum the game off.