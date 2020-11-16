How did Newcastle United's players fare on international duty?

Newcastle United had players travelling across Europe and South America during November's international break - with Jeff Hendrick, Jamal Lewis, Miguel Almiron, Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth all participating for their country's.

Out of the five Toon players that did partake in international football over the last week, only one of them found themselves on the winning team.

VAVEL takes a look at how The Magpies first-team stars fared for their country on international duty.

Heartbreak for Jamal Lewis and Northern Ireland

Jamal Lewis played the full 120 minutes in Northern Ireland's narrow 2-1 defeat to Slovakia in a crucial Euro 2020 qualifier which saw Ian Baraclough's side miss out on the tournament next summer.

Slovakia took the lead on 17 minutes through Juraj Kucka and were seemingly cruising to victory until the 88th minute when Milan Skriniar headed into his own net which forced the game into extra-time.

Despite Northern Ireland creating the most chances, it was the visitors Slovakia who grabbed the winner in the 110th minute when substitute Michal Duris beat Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell his the near post to deny Lewis and his teammates a spot at Euro 2020.

Lewis was on the losing side again just three days later in a Nations League clash with Austria.

The full-back played 55 minutes before being substituted in the 2-1 defeat in Vienna, where two late goals from Louis Schaub and Adrian Grbic saw Austria come back from a goal down after Josh Magennis give Northern Ireland the lead.

A week to forget for Jeff Hendrick

Magpies midfielder Jeff Hendrick played the full game in the Republic of Ireland's 3-0 friendly defeat to England, with goals from Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and a penalty from Dominic Calvert-Lewin being enough to complete a routine victory for The Three Lions.

Hendrick's international break got even worse three days later as he was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 94th minute during a 1-0 defeat to Wales.

David Brooks' 67th minute goal was enough for Wales to top their Nations League group, with Ireland having to settle for third place after defeat in Cardiff.

Miggy played Messi

Miguel Almiron played a full 90 minutes for Paraguay against Lionel Messi's Argentina, which ended a 1-1 draw.

Almiron won his side a penalty in the first half of the World Cup qualifier, which was converted by Angel Romero, but Nicolas Gonzalez brought the game level just before the break.

Argentina peppered the Paraguayan goal in the second half, but could not breach their defence meaning it was honours even in Buenos Aires.

Almiron was set to fly home to Tyneside after the game against Argentina to prepare for Newcastle's weekend game against Chelsea - but reports in South America claim that Paraguay want the attacker around for Tuesday's game against Bolivia - despite him being suspended and therefore ineligible to play.

A potential injury for Fabian Schar

Fabian Schar was another Newcastle player to have played a full 90 minutes for his country, with his coming in a 2-1 friendly loss to Belgium.

Admir Mehmedi gave Switzerland the lead, but a second-half brace from Michy Batshuayi ensured Schar's Swiss side fell to defeat.

Something that may be a worry for Newcastle fans and head coach Steve Bruce was that Schar was not named in the 21-man squad to play Spain - citing rumours that the defender picked up an injury which kept him out of that Nations League encounter.

Bruce will be hoping that Schar was just rested against Spain, and will be ready to face Chelsea come Saturday afternoon.

No minutes for Emil Krafth

Despite being picked by Sweden to face Denmark and Croatia - Magpies full-back Emil Krafth was not picked in the 23-man squad in their 2-0 defeat to Denmark and was an unused substitute in a 2-1 win against Croatia.

A reason as to why Krafth may have not featured for Janne Andersson's side is due to the lack of game time he has recently been getting at Newcastle - and it may just be a further incentive for the defender to force himself back into The Magpies fold in the coming weeks.

