Reviewing Newcastle United's 2020/21 summer transfer window

There was no frenzy on transfer deadline day for Newcastle United, as the club completed their business weeks before the 11pm deadline on Monday night.

Going into this ten week long transfer window, head coach Steve Bruce knew that he needed a left-back, a midfielder and a striker - and that is what he got.

The Magpies spent £35 million this summer on five new players - with the first two through the door being former Newcastle youth player Mark Gillespie, who rejoined the club from Motherwell and Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick, who joined after deciding not to renew his contract with fellow Premier League side Burnley.

Bruce's men solved their goalscoring issue with the acquisition of England international Callum Wilson for a fee of £20 million.

His former Bournemouth teammate Ryan Fraser arrived on the same day, also on a free transfer, to bolster the squad even further.

Their final deal of the transfer window was for Norwich full-back Jamal Lewis, who signed for a fee of £15 million plus add ons.

Newcastle were not just able to improve on their side that finished 13th in the Premier League last season, they were also able to hang on to their key players such as Allan Saint-Maximin and Martin Dubravka.

A return home for Mark Gillespie

Newcastle's first piece of transfer business this summer was at the start of July, when Motherwell goalkeeper Mark Gillespie rejoined the club on a free transfer after leaving 12 years ago.

Gillespie was part of Newcastle's youth setup for eight years before departing for League Two side Carlisle United.

The 28-year-old's return to Tyneside was brought into motion after Rob Elliot left the club, leaving a spot open to become Newcastle's third choice goalkeeper.

Since joining the club, Gillespie has made three appearances in the Carabao Cup, including a man of the match performance against Blackburn Rovers.

Matty Longstaff stays despite months of departure rumours

Despite Matty Longstaff's contract extension not being a new signing of such, it certainly was treat by one to the Newcastle fans when he did eventually sign on the dotted line after his contract expired, after months of speculation regarding his future.

The 20-year-old promising midfielder, who scored the winner on his Premier League debut against Manchester United, was set to depart his boyhood club after failing to agree terms on a new contract.

Italian side Udinese were overwhelming favourites to sign Longstaff this summer after holding successful talks with the youngster in January, but the North Shields born player made a dramatic u-turn to resign with Steve Bruce's side ahead of the new season.

Matty Longstaff has yet to feature for The Magpies this season because of injury, but is expected to play a more greater role this season due to his new contract.

Jeff Hendrick joins from Burnley

Almost two months after Mark Gillespie signed on the dotted line, former Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick became Newcastle's second summer signing.

The 28-year-old midfielder was eventually signed on a free transfer after he his services were offered to the club by his agent, following his decision to depart from Turf Moor this summer.

Hendrick has so far started in every single Premier League game for Newcastle this season, and memorably scored and asissted on his Toon debut against West Ham.

The Rob Holding saga

Arsenal defender Rob Holding had a deal in place for him to join Newcastle this season, before Gunners boss Mikel Arteta decided to keep the former Bolton defender at the club rather than loaning him out.

As reported by The Athletic's David Ornstein, Holding was set to join The Magpies after their Community Shield Final victory against Liverpool, until the plug was pulled on the deal at the last minute.

Newcastle were so confident of Holding's arrival they even had a house in the North East arranged for him to move into.

The 25-year-old has so far made six appearances in all competitions for Arsenal this season, an indication as to why he has remained in North London this season.

Callum Wilson ends the striker search

The primary target in the summer transfer window for Newcastle was to sign a proven Premier League goalscorer.

With £40 million man Joelinton only registering two league goals last season, added with the long-term injury to fellow striker Dwight Gayle, it was imperative that Steve Bruce brought in a new striker this summer.

Bruce and the Newcastle fans got their wishes when England international Callum Wilson arrived from relegated side Bournemouth for a fee of £20 million.

Newcastle faced stiff opposition for Wilson's signature, with Premier League rivals Aston Villa also making a bid for the 28-year-old.

But a phone call with Toon legend Alan Shearer convinced Wilson join Newcastle, in a deal that brought joy and relief to the Geordie faithful.

Wilson has started every league game for The Magpies this season, most recently scoring two goals against Burnley in a 3-1 win.

Ryan Fraser joins his former teammate Wilson on Tyneside

Just a few hours after they announced the capture of Callum Wilson, Newcastle confirmed the arrival of one of the most highly sought after free agents of the summer, Scotland international Ryan Fraser.

Fraser was a long-term target for the club, with the interest for the player going back to when Rafa Benitez was manager of the club.

Newcastle finally got their man after fending off interest from the likes of Crystal Palace, Fulham and Leeds United.

An incentive for Fraser to join Newcastle over other clubs was the opportunity to team up once again with his former teammate Wilson, who had an impressive partnership together at Bournemouth.

Having not played competitive football for five months, Fraser is being eased back into Premier League life, and has subsequently yet to start a league game for his new club.

However, the 26-year-old has been a frequent starter in The Magpies' Carabao Cup campaign, where he notably scored the winning goal against Blackburn Rovers in the third round.

Jamal Lewis arrives from Norwich to conclude Newcastle's business

A day after Wilson and Fraser arrived, Newcastle completed their fifth and final signing of the transfer window in the form of Norwich City left-back Jamal Lewis.

This deal was a surprise to many, especially with the club reportedly agreeing a deal for Sassuolo left-back Rogerio earlier in the week.

The Northern Irish international was clearly The Toon's number one target in the left-back position and after they signed the 22-year-old for £15 million plus add ons, the Rogerio deal was scrapped.

Lewis, who had been subject to a £10 million bid earlier in the summer from Premier League champions Liverpool, has featured in all four league games for Newcastle this season.

What more could Newcastle have done?

Despite Newcastle signing players that clearly improve the squad greatly, the fans of the club will still believe more business could have been done this summer.

With The Magpies failing to get Rob Holding on loan, there was hope on Tyneside that Newcastle would sign an alternative defender, especially with centre-back Florian Lejeune heading out to Spanish side Alaves on a season-long loan.

There is no doubt that Newcastle should have looked to have signed another striker this summer, even though Callum Wilson arrived.

Wilson is one of only three currently fit players that can play up front for The Magpies, with Dwight Gayle ruled out until at least December with a knee injury.

If Wilson was to join Gayle on the sidelines, it would mean that Andy Carroll or Joelinton would have lead the line, a pair that scored just two league goals between them last season.

Steve Bruce will be hopeful that his new £20 million star striker will remain fit until Gayle returns to avoid a risky winter period.

