Burton Albion vs Northampton Town preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Burton Albion host Northampton Town on Saturday afternoon in what is already set to be a massive game at the bottom of League One.

Team news

Burton Albion manager Jake Buxton has had a really difficult time selecting an eleven recently, following six positive COVID-19 tests as well as an additional six players self-isolating. On a positive note, Buxton told the Burton Website when giving a squad update that they 'do have enough players to compete.'

The Brewers will definitely be without defender Sam Hughes who was sent off in their defeat last weekend to Hull City.

As for Northampton, Scott Pollock and Joseph Mills will be unavailable, but boss Keith Curle has been unclear about the fitness of Sam Hoskins after he sat out their Papa Johns Trophy tie against Stevenage on Tuesday night.

Predicted lineups

Burton Albion:

Garratt, Eardley, Brayford, O'Toole, Gallacher, Gilligan, Quinn, Edwards, Bostwick, Ennis, Lawless.

Northampton Town:

Mitchell, Harriman, Bolger, Horsfall, Adams, Missilou, McWilliams, Sowerby, Holmes, Smith, Rose.

Ones to watch

Burton winger Steven Lawless will be one to watch out for on Saturday afternoon. Since moving to England, the winger has netted once for the Brewers so far this season with his only goal coming in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Lawless is looking to make a mark on English football having spent ten successful years in the Scottish game, scoring 45 career goals during his time in his homeland.

Another player in the Burton ranks who will be familiar to both sets of fans is defender John-Joe O'Toole. Although he is yet to score for the Brewers, O'Toole has an eye for goal which Northampton fans will be wary of as he scored 33 goals in the five seasons he spent with the Cobblers.

O'Toole does have a good record against Northampton with 2 wins, a draw and one loss when he has been involved against the Saturdays opponents.

As for Northampton, striker Danny Rose will be one to keep an eye on. Since joining the Cobblers, Rose has scored twice for Northampton and has made to good start to life as a Cobbler.

Northampton fans will be boosted by Rose's record against the Brewers with 2 wins and a loss. He has also scored against Burton once in the three times he has faced them previously.

Those watching on Saturday will also want to keep an eye on winger Ricky Holmes if given his first league start by boss Keith Curle. Holmes has not had a goal involvement yet for Northampton but was influential in them reaching League One in 2015-16 with 11 goals and nine assists on their way to the League Two title.

Previous Meetings

The two sides have met 18 times in their history, with Burton having the upper hand. The Brewers kicked off their positive record with a 3-2 win over Northampton in August 2009.

Since then Burton have six wins against Saturdays opponents, with three draws and four Northampton wins. Their last meeting came in the FA Cup third round back in January when Northampton won by four goals to two at the Pirelli Stadium.

Where to watch

Burton Albion season ticket holders can watch the game live as part of their season ticket package at no extra cost on iFollow Brewers.

Non-season ticket holders can watch the game live for £10 on iFollow Brewers here.

Northampton fans can also watch the game on iFollow Cobblers for the same price.

Managers Quotes

Burton boss Jake Buxton has not spoken to the press ahead of Saturday but highlighted the importance of the game on the Burton website after their defeat to Hull City:

“The lads need a breather now and we will prepare for Northampton. It’s a big week preparing for what is a very important game.”

Keith Curle made it clear that every game is vital when he told the Northampton website on Thursday:

"Every game is vital, not only for the result but for building confidence and building that little bit of momentum that every team needs.

“We need to continue to show a good defensive shape whilst having an eye on how to win games.

“We did that consistently last season, we were an attacking threat and we need to get back into that mindset.

“We need to get that blend right as a team going forward.”