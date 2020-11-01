VAVEL’s Sky Bet League One team of the week

After some big results at both ends of the table over the weekend, we take a look at VAVEL UK's Sky Bet League One Team of the Week. We've gone 3-4-3 to try get attackers and wing backs into the team after their impressive performances.

Goalkeeper

GK - Tomas Holy (Ipswich Town)

Czech International Holy was impressive for Ipswich as he kept a dogged and determined Crewe side at bay in their 1-0 at Portman Road. Crewe had over 56% possession and more than double the amount of shots than the home side, suggesting that without the keeper, it may have been a very different game.

Defenders

CB - Chris Gunter (Charlton Athletic)

Impressive in Charlton’s away win at Portsmouth, the experienced defender was outstanding against a Pompey side who had the majority of possession and more chances on goal - only one of them was on target, which was testament to Gunter and his well-marshalled defence.

CB - Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers)

Playing against high-flying Lincoln City, Anderson in particular was outstanding with Lincoln having 14 attempts on goal, but none were on target thanks to the young Englishman. He has been an ever present this season and with Doncaster climbing to eighth, it is clear to see that Anderson will have had a lot to do with that good form.

CB - Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town)

Ipswich’s home win against Crewe sees two of their back five make the VAVEL Team of the Week. Woolfenden stood out despite his team having less possession and a very small number of shots on the Crewe goal - he definitely justified his place with his performance as Ipswich went into second place.

Midfielders

RM - Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town)

Perhaps under the radar for some, Hoskins scored and assisted for Northampton in their win against Wigan Athletic. The 27 year old has had a slow start to the season - as have The Cobblers - but he looked very good in this game away from home and played a big part in his team’s victory.

CM - Ben Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers)

Scoring no doubt the goal of the weekend, Ben Whiteman put in yet another captain’s performance against Lincoln and bossed the game in the middle of the park before unleashing an unstoppable effort from 30 yards which proved to be the winner. Lots of other clubs have been in for him before - Hull City nearly signed him last season, and Barnsley were trying to get a deal done in the transfer window just gone. January will be a nervy time again for Doncaster fans who will want their skipper to stay put.

CM - Chris Maguire (Sunderland)

A left-field choice - chiefly due to the fact that he only played the last 19 minutes of the game against Gillingham - but Maguire scored from the spot within three minutes of coming on, and then assisted Lyndon Gooch’s injury time strike. A definite game changer, and the correct substitution made by manager Phil Parkinson.

LM - Dan Butler (Peterborough United)

Another one of the team that struck the Shrews for five this weekend, Butler was impressive in the wing-back role he occupies when the Posh play three at the back. He assisted Dembele’s third, and has started the season in impressive form - just as his team have.

Forwards

RW - Siriki Dembele (Peterborough United)

A player that was always going to be first pick for TOTW, his second-half hat-trick saw off Shrewsbury Town and Dembele showed how unplayable he can be in this division. Frightening pace and an eye for goal, there will no doubt be teams in the Championship keeping tabs on the young man as his impressive season continues.

ST - Jerry Yates (Blackpool)

His brace was enough for Blackpool to defeat Burton Albion, and it was a crucial win for the Tangerines as they pulled away from the bottom teams with the victory. Blackpool fans will be hoping Yates takes this form into the next few games and kicks his side up the table towards the playoffs.

LW - Caleb Chukwuemeka (Northampton Town)

Another super-sub to make the TOTW, Chukwuemeka came off the bench and scored within five minutes of coming on - but his goal proved to be the winner. All six of his appearances have been off the bench for the Cobblers, and it could be that he forces his way into Keith Curle’s plans over the coming weeks to prove his worth to the squad.

