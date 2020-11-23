Doncaster Rovers vs Blackpool preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Doncaster welcome Blackpool to the Keepmoat Stadium on Tuesday in a League One midtable clash. Darren Moore's side scored a dramatic late equaliser to steal a 1-1 draw from Sunderland on Saturday afternoon. That point leaves them in 11th place, five points off the play-off places.

Neil Critchley's Blackpool side have hit a good patch of form recently. They are on a three-game winning streak and beat high-flying Peterborough at the Weston Homes Stadium at the weekend. They are 14th in the table and know a victory will take them above their opponents on Tuesday.

Team news

Doncaster will once again rely on emergency loanee Joe Lumley between the sticks. He joined from QPR after Stoke recalled Joe Surbik after an injury crisis of their own. Lumley performed well on Saturday and could do nothing to stop Grant Leadbitter's rocket from firing into the top corner. On-loan Arsenal winger Tyrese John-Jules may return after a muscle injury kept him out for a few weeks.

Blackpool have plenty of momentum and will not want to make too many changes. Keshi Anderson returned from injury at the weekend and impressed off the bench. Critchley may want to see him starting on Tuesday.

Predicted lineups

Doncaster Rovers (4-2-3-1)

Lumley; Halliday, Anderson, Wright, James; Coppinger, Whiteman; John-Jules, Smith, Sims; Okenabirhie.

Blackpool (4-4-2)

Maxwell; Turton, Ekpiteta, Gretarsson, Husband; Hamilton, Dougall, Robson, Kaikai; Yates, Madine.

Ones to watch

Ben Whiteman keeps play ticking along for Doncaster. The Manchester United trainee had plenty of Championship interest this summer but opted to stay at the Keepmoat, where he wears the captain's armband.

Aside from his consistent, tidy passing Doncaster fans have come to expect, Whiteman has added plenty of end product to his game. The 24-year old has three goals and two assists to his name in League One so far, and adding further dimensions to his game will only increase the interest in him.

CJ Hamilton joined Blackpool in the summer following an impressive season with Mansfield in League Two. The winger is carrying that form into League One with a promising start to his Blackpool career.

He already has three goals and two assists and is looking comfortable with the step up in standards. His direct nature of play harms the opposition defence and is perfect for Neil Critchley's 4-4-2. With two strikers upfront, one being target man Gary Madine, Hamilton's style means he always has men to aim for after he beats his man.

Previous meetings

These two sides are narrowly separated whenever they meet.

In last season's meeting, Blackpool came away with a 1-0 win at the Keepmoat thanks to a last gasp Arman Gnanduillet winner.

In the last six meetings between the two sides, there have been 2 wins for each side and two draws. With both teams occupying midtable spots, there really is no predicting this game.

How to watch

Doncaster Rovers vs Blackpool is available to watch via the EFL's iFollow service. The game can be viewed from either side's club website version of iFollow for a £10 fee.