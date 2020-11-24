Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups, ones to watch

Swansea City have picked up where they left off from last season and are enjoying a good run of form in this campaigns early stages, with just one defeat on their own patch which came in a 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town.

They currently boast The Championship's second best defensive record, with just seven goals conceded in their opening 12 games, despite losing Joe Rodon to Tottenham Hotspur towards the end of the summer transfer window.

At the other end, they have a man in form, Andre Ayew has a goal or an assist in every other outing so far. However last time out against Rotherham United, The Swans had to rely on Matt Grimes to get his first goal of the season to secure their 1-0 victory, with Ayew sidelined due to injury.

In stark contrast, Sheffield Wednesday are battling it out at the wrong end of the table, due to a combination of both their six point deduction and poor performances, which would have seen them sit no higher than 20th even without the EFL's points punishment.

Tony Pulis' first game in the hot seat was somewhat marred by the early sending off of striker Josh Windass with just 16 minutes on the clock. Wednesday had to endure long spells without the ball from then on and succumbed to Preston North End's pressure minutes after half-time.

Points are needed and quickly for The Owls who, with just six points, are joint bottom with Derby County who currently prop up the table on goal difference.

Team news

Steve Cooper had to make four enforced changes for the visit of The Millers on Saturday. However, the Swansea chief is hopeful that top scorer Ayew and defender Marc Guehi could make a return from hamstring injuries, although he made clear that neither will be risked if not 100% fit.

Meanwhile, Viktor Gyokeres and Jordon Garrick will both miss out again as they continue to self-isolate after returning positive Covid-19 tests.

Morgan Gibbs-White (foot) and George Byers (groin) remain out which could grant another chance to academy product Liam Cullen who made his debut last Saturday.

The visitors have a number of injury issues which could cause problems for Pulis.

Dominic Iorfa missed the trip to Preston due to a recurring hamstring injury which has seen him miss more games this term (6) than he did during the whole of last season when he won player of the year and when he will return is uncertain.

The Wednesday manager is "hoping and praying" that Iorfa and fellow centre-back Chey Dunkley, who is yet to make an appearance, are available as soon as possible with Aden Flint out long-term.

Jack Marriott has returned to parent club Derby with a long-term calf injury and he may not return to Hillsborough according to interim Rams boss Wayne Rooney.

Predicted lineups

Swansea City (3-5-2):

Woodman; Naughton, Bennett, Cabango; Roberts, Fulton, Grimes, Smith, Bidwell; Lowe, Cullen.

Sheffield Wednesday (4-2-3-1):

Westwood; Palmer, Lees, Börner, Penney; Bannan, Luongo; Kachunga, Reach, Brown; Paterson.

Ones to watch

​​​​​​​Matt Grimes

After grabbing his first goal of the season in rather fortuitous fashion against Rotherham, a standout player from last season's voyage into the play-offs will be full of confidence heading into this clash against another South-Yorkshire outfit. The 25-year-old has now surpassed 100 Championship appearances and in the process has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the division. The key battle which decides which way this tie swings could indeed be between Grimes and Massimo Luongo. If Grimes gets the better of his opposite number Wednesday could find themselves in trouble.

Julian Börner

The German defender had a sticky spell at the start of this season and looked to be on the fringes of Garry Monk's thoughts. However, due to injuries and suspensions to almost all of Wednesday's backline, Börner was given his chance and was trusted by Pulis at Deepdale and he rewarded his manager with a solid performance at the heart of defence. He may not be the most composed on the ball but he is an out and out defender and a Tony Pulis kind of player. Another solid performance is crucial if Wednesday are to take a result away from South Wales.

Previous meetings

​​​​​​​The last time these two faced off was at an empty Liberty Stadium in July. The hosts won 2-1 in their quest for a play-off spot. Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster opened the scoring seven minutes after the interval. Andre Ayew then doubled their lead from the penalty spot on 66 minutes. Atdhe Nuhiu then bulleted home a consolation goal for Wednesday on 90+4. The Liberty hasn't been a happy hunting ground for The Owls the last time they beat Swansea away from home was all the way back in 1983! Highlights of last season's encounter can be found below.

How to watch

​​​​​​​Kick off is at 7:45 and can be viewed on Sky Sports Arena. Alternatively, ‘iFollow’ match passes can be purchased from either of the club websites.