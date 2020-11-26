The key quotes from Jose Mourinho's press conference as Tottenham beat Ludogorets

Jose Mourinho praised his Spurs side after their 4-0 victory over Ludogorets at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night.

He joked that Harry Winks was too honest in admitting that his fifty-yard strike was accidental:

"If it was me I would say I tried to score that goal, and become a candidate for the Puskas award! He was too honest."

Mourinho was pleased to give a debut to 16-year-old Dane Scarlett, who became Spurs' youngest ever player:

"I didn’t know he was the youngest one but it’s a good thing. He had a good pre season for us. He went back to his [youth] team, he trains with them. Yesterday when I felt there was space for another young player I ask my football director and academy director and they contacted all the coaches. There were a few names but they gave me his and because I knew him I thought it would be a good chance for him, and a good feeling for everyone at the academy."

Mourinho was pleased Carlos Vinicius' first Spurs goals, but warned he had more work to do:

"He is not playing a lot in the Premier League but he helped us win game versus West Brom, and in the Europa League he is doing OK. and adapting. His second goal one is 75% Dele [Alli's] but in the second half he assists Lucas. He needs to be more physical in Premier League."

Mourinho concluded by paying tribute to Diego Maradona, who died yesterday:

"Maradona and Diego. Maradona the world knows. I made sure my son knows about him even though he was born after he played, and he will make sure his kids know him too. It was the same for me and Di Stefano.

Then there is Diego the guy, and that one I miss. I feel sorry that I didn’t spend more time with him. In my big defeats he would always call me. In my victories, never! I’m very sad but of course I have a smile because every minute with him was to laugh."