Derby County vs Wycombe Wanderers preview: Team news, predicted lineups, ones to watch, how to watch

The first competitive meeting between Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers sees both sides head into the weekend in the Championship's bottom three. They are also the two lowest scorers in the league this season.

Hosts Derby are still without a manager following the departure of Phillip Cocu in November and are rock bottom of the table. The Rams are winless in their last nine and goalless in their last four outings, most recently their 3-0 defeat at Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

Gareth Ainsworth's Wycombe visit Derby off the back of two consecutive stalemates at Adams Park against Brentford and Huddersfield Town, having lost one of their last six. A win on Saturday could see them move out of the bottom three if other results go their way.

Team news

Wayne Rooney is set to take charge of the Derby team for the first time on Saturday and will therefore leave himself out of the squad. A space in the side for players such as Louie Sibley or Duane Holmes will become available.

Midfielder Dominic Gape is the only doubt for the visitors after he had to be substituted with a shoulder injury against Huddersfield on Tuesday.

Predicted lineups

Derby County (4-2-3-1): Marshall; Byrne, Davies, Clarke, Buchanan; Shinnie, Bird; Jozwiak, Sibley, Lawrence; Waghorn.

Wycombe Wanderers (4-3-2-1): Allsop; Grimmer, Knight, Stewart, Jacobson; Wheeler, Adernian, Thompson; Horgan, Kashket; Akinfenwa.

Ones to watch

The Rams are the lowest scorers in the league this season with five, and just one of those have come from open play. Forward Martyn Waghorn is the only Derby player to score more than once in the league, including his free kick in the East Midlands derby at Nottingham Forest.

Wycombe have scored just six goals themselves in the league this season, with three of those coming from winger Scott Kashket. The 24-year-old was the last Chairboys player to register goal, which was in the 2-1 victory at Birmingham City.

How to watch

This game is a 3:00pm kick off and will be available to watch on both sides' respective 'iFollow' page for £10.