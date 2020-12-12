Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Predicted Line-Ups

Leicester City will be looking to extend their winning run in all competitions to three games as they take on a Brighton & Hove Albion side who find themselves in 16th place.

Victory over Sheffield United put a halt to a four game winless run for the Foxes, who then topped their Europa League group with a comfortable victory over AEK Athens in midweek, while Brighton come into the game off the back of a 2-1 defeat against South Coast rivals Southampton, courtesy of a contentious VAR decision late in the match.

Here is how we expect the two sides to line up for the match:

Leicester City

Thanks to the success against AEK, a formation shift in the league may be on the cards for Brendan Rodgers' side, with a four at the back implemented and key performers Harvey Barnes and Cengiz Under coming into the side.

Wilfred Ndidi should carry on his return from injury with a start in the base of a midfield three, joined by Youri Tielemans and James Maddison, who will be available after recovering from a slight knee issue that kept him out of the Europa League clash.

Jamie Vardy will return to the side after being rested and will be hoping to get on the scoresheet once again following his late strike against the Blades.

Starting XI: Schmeichel; Justin, Evans, Fofana, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison; Under, Vardy, Barnes.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Despite playing some eye-catching football, the Seagulls have only managed to win two games in the Premier League this season. While they have scored the third most goals of teams in the bottom half of the table, they still boast a negative goal difference which will concern Graham Potter.

Having played well against Southampton, they can count themselves unlucky not to get a result against the Saints and will likely keep the majority of the side intact.

Adam Lallana remains unavailable which is a blow, with further emphasis on Pascal Gross to create chances from the middle of the park for the two strikers ahead of him.

Starting XI: Ryan, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, White, Lamptey; March, Gross, Bissouma; Maupay, Welbeck.

Prediction

While Brighton have been playing well, they have struggled to hold onto games this season and with Leicester returning to form as of late, many would back the Foxes to get the result.

With Vardy, Under and Barnes all scoring in their last appearances, the Foxes will be confident in attack and due to Ndidi's return, there will be extra protection in defence, allowing the likes of Justin and Thomas to join the attack and overload the wings against a Brighton side who deploy wingbacks.

Brighton themselves look menacing in attack and will fancy themselves especially from set pieces, something that Leicester have struggled with all season.

Despite this, Leicester should have enough quality going forward to claim all three points and heap more misery on the Seagulls.

2-1 Leicester.