The Warmdown: A late Jeffrey Schlupp equaliser stuns Mourinho's Spurs

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho, went into the game on Sunday as the tactician with the highest win ratio in London derbies out of the managers who have managed at least 20 games.

However, this ratio took a hit. What awaited the league leaders at Selhurst Park was a display of grit and determination; Crystal Palace had blood on their hands.

It was a lively start for Tottenham Hotspur; Heung-min Son and Harry Kane linked up again to rifle home the first of the game inside half an hour.

But second-half dominance for the Eagles finally paid dividends when, on the 81st-minute mark, Eberechi Eze's tantalising free-kick created confusion in the penalty area for Jeffrey Schlupp to hammer home the equaliser.

The Eagles' performance showed their resilience, especially when they have their fanbase in the ground. Roy Hodgson has moulded a team with strong personality traits and Vicente Guaita embodied that with his display.

Show-stopping display from Guaita

It looked as though it would be a long day for the Spanish goalkeeper, especially when he conceded so early on to Kane's delight. But, similar to the rest of the Palace line-up, Guaita grew as the game went on.

In the second half, Guaita made vital saves, keeping Spurs' lead to just the one goal. Overall, he made five saves throughout the ninety minutes, and his acrobatics deserve adulation from the returning Eagles' faithful.

Following Schlupp's equaliser, Guaita was dealt the task of keeping the league leaders late onslaught out. He completed this task well, and his resilience to make amends to his early mistake was instrumental in Hodgson's game plan.

Embed from Getty Images

The Premier League is home to many great goalkeepers, and the man in between Palace's sticks showcased that he is in that bracket.

"The goalkeeper's a very important part of every team and we are very fortunate that we've got a good one," Hodgson told football.london

"Of course, in the last five minutes or so in particular, Vicente showed his true class because we gave away a couple of free-kicks that we weren't too happy to have given away, which meant the ball could be delivered into our penalty area which lead to corner kicks which lead to the ball being delivered in again.

"And that's when Vicente had to show his true class. He made two magnificent saves, one when the ball was played back in after somewhat unfortunately for us the ball struck the crossbar - it was hoisted back in and a shot from close range produced a fantastic save, and then Eric Dier's free-kick in the last few minutes was going in as well, he had to pull out the stops at the end."

Bravery was at the heart of Palace's fightback

Whilst Guaita expressed his confidence and bravery to grow into the game, this filtered through the rest of the squad. Hodgson's men didn't give up and kept plugging away to achieve a positive result. Eze and Wilfried Zaha linked up with Christian Benteke outstandingly once more, Patrick Van Aanholt was ruthless in his drives forward and Luka Milivojevic remained calm to infuse a balance.

Embed from Getty Images

However, this fightback may have turned to capitulation if it weren't for the fans. Palace are known for their passionate fans and, although there were only 2,000 of them in attendance, they made their presence felt.

Crystal Palace were resolute throughout and they had the lion's share of possession for most periods of the second-half.

Although possession is usually a cause for concern to Hodgson's philosophy, it always looked like the Eagles would find a way to cut through the Spurs defence.

With each passing game, the attacking trio of Benteke, Zaha and Eze seems to blossom in synergy, with the Belgian striker benefiting from the creative infrastructure around him.

Going forward

Palace will feel relieved that they have gained a valuable point at home to Spurs, especially given they are welcoming Liverpool in a weeks time.

But first up is a short midweek journey to the London Stadium to take on West Ham. This will prove to be a very different test for Hodgson's men.

Embed from Getty Images

David Moyes is at the top of his game as of late and the physicality of their squad poses new threats for Palace. Benteke's confidence will be vital for this trip if the Eagles are to capitalise on their upturn in form.

The bravery and determination shown at Selhurst Park this Sunday will need to be continued in midweek, but it will be tough.

The last two weeks of Crystal Palace's campaign has built foundations of confidence to take into the busy Christmas period.