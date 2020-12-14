Leicester draw Slavia Prague in UEFA Europa League Round of 32

Leicester City have been drawn to face Slavia Prague in the UEFA Europa League Round of 32.

The Foxes, who currently occupy third spot in the Premier League table, were seeded in the draw for the knockout rounds having finished as winners of Group H ahead of SC Braga, Zorya Luhansk and AEK Athens.

They will now face the Czech outfit in a two-legged affair over the week of the 18th and 25th of February.

Dominant group stage

Brendan Rodgers' men impressed highly throughout their first-ever appearance in the UEFA Europa League Group Stage. They kicked off their campaign with three consecutive victories against Zorya, AEK and Braga, before then snatching a dramatic 3-3 draw in Portugal to seal qualification.

They only suffered one loss in the group, a shock 1-0 defeat to Zorya in Ukraine, but they managed to bounce back and securing top spot with another victory against AEK at the King Power Stadium.

Tough opposition

Meanwhile, Jindřich Trpišovský's side have enjoyed an extremely impressive campaign thus far throughout 2020/21. They currently sit five points clear at the top of the Czech top flight, having not yet fallen to defeat.

They also notched a few fantastic results in their UEFA Europa League group, finishing second behind Bayer Leverkusen with 12 points, having won four consecutive matches to seal their progression.

Their clash with Leicester will be their first meeting with English opposition since facing Chelsea in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals in 2018/19.

History to be made?

In tackling the knockout rounds of the UEFA Europa League, Leicester City will be aiming to progress for the first time ever having been eliminated from the First Round of the UEFA Cup twice in the past by Atletico Madrid and Red Star Belgrade respectively.

They did of course manage to win their first-ever European knockout tie in 2016/17 as they eliminated Sevilla from the UEFA Champions League.