Nuno Espirito Santo's five key quotes ahead of Chelsea midweek clash

Wolverhampton Wanderers will look to get back to winning ways when they host fifth-placed Chelsea at Molineux at 6 pm this evening.

Wolves have not managed to score or earn any points in the last two games with their last win coming at the Emirates on the 29th November, and have now slipped down to 13th in the table.

However, with a victory against Chelsea, the Wanderers have the chance if results swing in their favour to move up to sixth in the table.

On Chelsea test

Ahead of the game, Nuno Espirito Santo was keen to praise the Blues after stating them as a good team and after admitting that manager Frank Lampard is doing a good job at the club.

"A very good team, a talented squad, many, many good players, some that they already had and some that they bought and Frank is doing a very good job. It is a very tough match tomorrow.

"It was a tough game for us [last season]. I think we did not play well and I recall that Chelsea played a good game, created a lot of problems for us and it was a heavy result.

"But the reference is not about last season. It is about what Chelsea is now, how they performed last week and the previous games. This is what we analyse carefully because it is about momentum that the teams are on."

On Silva's positive showing against Villa

Following youngster Fabio Silva making his first Premier League start during the Wanderers 1-0 loss against Aston Villa on Saturday, Santo said that it is important that for him to progress and improve going forward, he needs to earn minutes in the top flight.

"We already have a good player on our hands, he is a very young boy, but he is full of talent, who will improve for sure.

"If you want to progress a player and keep improving and building your player, the best way is for him to have minutes in the competition.

"It is good for him, it is useful, and I think he did a good game. He worked well and he is knowing his teammates better. His teammates are recognising his qualities and it is up to us to decide. But it is always about helping the player.

Nuno continued: "At his age the last thing he can think about is the goals, scoring and not to be obsessed about that but to take up good positions, stick to your tasks, progress in the game, linking doing defensive tasks and the final touch will be there.

"It is something that we have to improve and work on, but I am happy with him."

On the current busy fixture schedule.

With the Chelsea encounter being the first of four games for Wolves coming up before the end of the month, Santo acknowledged that it is difficult for his side to recover properly between each game.

"It is very hard, very demanding, and at the same time challenging. But something that we did many times, especially during the last season- only a couple of days between matches.

"It is hard to do a proper recovery, while at the same time preparing for the next game like you usually would on the training ground.

"You cannot put the intensity on the actions that you want, so it is all about trying to recover and then to have a good meeting using images and to try to use all the resources that you can to give info to the players."

The Portuguese boss continued: "We knew that this is eventually going to happen, but it is very demanding on all of the squads.

"A short pre-season, a lot of international breaks and now the month of December is crazy for everybody. It is very demanding on the players and the managers of the Premier League."

On helping young players to develop

With Wolves having a number of young players within their ranks, Nuno revealed that he feels that it is his job to help develop players to become better.

"I enjoy my work a lot, but I really enjoy being on the training ground, and think it is a job of every manager and every technical staff to improve players and build players so they can become better.

"I enjoy it but it is both ways. The credit must go to the player, and he must be ready to believe, he must be ready to wait for the right moments, he must be ready when the moments do not come to engage again on a training session and go over and over again because this is the only way- hard work.

"But we are a young squad, we have been a young squad for a while now and it is all bout progressing players, improving them, so they can produce better options for the team."

Santo continued: "My job is to build complicities; it is not about one player by himself, it is not about having the best player, it is about having the best attack, the best midfield, the best shape in defence. It is all about that."

On being patient

Finally, after losing their last two games against Liverpool and Villa without having netted a single goal, Santo said that in football patience does not exist.

"In football, patience does not exist too much, so we are aware of that but by my own idea, pressure and rushing things will only disturb you.

"You must keep your calm, keep working on a daily basis, and try to get away from all the outside expectations and only focus on yourself. For me, it is very easy because I only focus on what I can control."