Wolves Vs Aston Villa: Predicted Lineups.

Wolverhampton Wanderers look to bounce back from their 4-0 thrashing by the hands of Liverpool last time out when they host Aston Villa tomorrow at 12:30 pm.

The Wanderers currently sit 10th in the Premier League after 11 games, only two points adrift of the Europa League places and only a further four points off the Champions League spots.

Ahead of the game Vavel take a look at what starting eleven Nuno Espirito Santo will likely go with in the encounter against the Villans at Molineux.

The opposition

After just escaping the drop on the last day of last season, Villa have shown much improvement this campaign as they are placed 12th in the league only two points behind Wolves themselves.

However they have played two games less than Santo's side and if they win both of their games in hand, they have the opportunity to move as high as fourth in the table.

Embed from Getty Images

Ahead of the derby clash, the visitors only have one absentee as Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley has been ruled out due to a hamstring problem but apart from that, Dean Smith has a full squad to pick from.

Villa will be desperate to ensure that they come away from Molineux with at least a point especially since that they have lost their last two games by the hands of both West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Tactics and Formation

In the last three games, Wolves have played an unfamiliar four at the back as under Nuno they have tended to play with three centre back and two wing-backs.

However, after the Wanderers collapse at Anfield on Sunday, the Portuguese boss may revert back to what he is used to due to him knowing that playing with a five at the back gives his side more defensive organisation and stability.

Embed from Getty Images

This could particularly be the case due to Romain Saiss being made available again after recovering from covid-19.

Although it is most probable that the hosts will stick with four at the back due to Liverpool being more superior of opposition than Villa and going into the match Wolves will be expected to be on the front foot and maintain the majority of possession.

Wolves only player unavailable will be Raul Jimenez who suffered a fractured skull during the away win at Arsenal on the 29th November.

Embed from Getty Images

Against Liverpool, the Wanderers failed to play a recognised striker with Daniel Podence slotting into the centre forward role.

This is likely to be the case again unless Fabio Silva comes in for his first league start of the season, but this is unlikely to happen as it can be argued that Santo feels that the 18-year-old is not yet ready for regular first-team action.

Predicted Line-ups (4-2-3-1)

Patricio, Semedo, Boly, Coady, Marcal, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Traore, Neto, Podence.

Prediction

Going into the encounter, Wolves will be the favourites as they have players such as Ruben Neves and Leander Dendoncker who are likely to dominate the battle in midfield and when transitioning forward, they have more than enough pace and power to cause Villa's defence with problems.

However, they will have to ensure that they are solid defensively and watch out for Vialla's counter-attack, especially through Jack Grealish who currently is one of the most feared upon players in the Premier League.

The English midfielder has played a direct part in 10 goals this season which is only bettered by Bruno Fernandes and his good link-up play with 28 million pound striker Ollie Watkins will be something that Wolves must be aware and wary of.