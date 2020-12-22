Festive football for Foxes: A look back at Leicester City's Christmas Past

It's Christmas Day and that can only mean one thing... the annual festive football fixture is just one day away.

With Leicester City at home to Manchester United on Boxing Day, it's bound to be another classic. Both sides are looking to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool, but December 26th wasn't always the only date to save for football in the holidays.

Up until 1957, Christmas Day was traditionally known as a day for football and the Foxes' fixture list was no different, with regular games both at Filbert Street and on the road.

VAVEL takes a look back at Leicester's history on December 25th and just some of the games they played a part in.

The First Festive Fixtures

1894 was the first year Leicester were in Christmas action as they played away to Bury.

Then known as Leicester Fosse, it wasn't a happy first festive outing for the side, who were then nicknamed as the Fossils, as they fell to a crushing 4-1 defeat, but the following year saw the first Christmas fixture at Filbert Street, going up against Woolwich Arsenal.

This result provided a season of cheer for the fans of the East Midlanders, with Leicester 1-0 winners in-front of a bumper crowd of over 6000 for the game. The festive fixtures proved to be some of the most popular for fans back in the day, with attendances much higher than they would be for other games in the season.

Goals Galore for Leicester

We have seen some high-scoring games in the top-flight this season, but in the first-half of the 20th century in particular, goals weren't hard to come by.

That is no different for Leicester who were involved in several goal-frenzy fixtures including the 1924/25 season where they faced Port Vale.

In emphatic style, the Foxes romped home to victory, winning 7-0 agains the Valiants. The highlight of the win being Johnny Duncan's six-goal haul.

The Christmas period would also see teams face each other back-to-back, with one side playing at home on Christmas Day before playing away to the same team the next day.

One season which encapsulated the madness of the festive period was the 1939/40 season against Northampton Town.

After being on the receiving end of a heavy 5-2 loss away from home on Christmas Day, the Foxes duly responded the next day with a thrashing off their own, seeing off Northampton with a thrilling 7-2 victory just 24 hours later.

Disappointing end to the festivities

63 years ago to the day on Friday will have been the last time Leicester were in festive action, but unfortunately it wasn't one to look back on in joy after the Foxes were comfortably beaten 5-1 by Blackpool.

The Seasiders were in a period of success at the time with the great Sir Stanley Matthews just one of the many talents in the squad, Matthews tormented the Leicester backline, having a hand in all five of the hosts' goals.

Willie Gardiner wrote himself into the Leicester record books with a finish two minutes from time to become the final player to score in a fixture played on Christmas Day, but it would only be a mere consolation for the Foxes who would end their festive football date the same way it began all the way back in 1894 against Bury.