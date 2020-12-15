Leicester City vs Everton preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

After their impressive 3-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, Leicester City could win consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since last December if they beat Everton on Wednesday night at the King Power Stadium.

The last time the Foxes won consecutive games at home, they went on a run of seven wins in a row. They also beat Everton in that run and will be hoping they can go on a similar run like that again.

Everton are coming into this one on the back of beating Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday and both sides will be confident of getting another result here.

Team News

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that his side will be without Ricardo Pereira (abductor), Caglar Soyuncu (abductor), Timothy Castagne (hamstring) and Daniel Amartey (hamstring), for the game against Everton.

He will also be without experienced defender Jonny Evans who is suspended after accumulating to many yellow cards.

Carlo Ancelotti will be without James Rodriguez, Seamus Coleman, Lucas Digne and Fabian Delph for the trip to the East Midlands whilst they all recover from respective injuries.

It is expected to be the same squad for both mangers as their previous fixture.

Predicted Line-ups

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Albrighton, Justin, Fofana, Fuchs, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison, Vardy, Barnes.

Everton: Pickford; Holgate, Mina, Keane, Godfrey; Sigurdsson, Allan, Doucoure; Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Last Meeting

The two teams last met back in July at Goodison Park and it was Everton that took the three points.

The Foxes got off to an awful start and were 2-0 down after a goal from Richarlison and a Sigurdsson penalty. It left City with a lot of work to do.

Unfortunately, the Foxes just couldn’t find an answer, and whilst Kelechi Iheanacho got a consolation goal, it just wasn’t meant to be.

Rodgers will be desperate for his side not to make another slow start.

Ones to Watch

James Justin

Arguably Leicester’s most consistent players this season, Justin has been one player supporters have not been able to criticise. Even when the team hasn’t beenat their best, Justin still put in 100%.

His performance against Brighton proved his plaudits have been warranted, causing the Brighton defence no end of troubles across the right-hand side. He got himself an assist for Jamie Vardy’s goal whilst also putting in the cross which led to James Maddison’s opener. It was worthy of a Man of the Match award and not for the first time this season.

With Jonny Evans suspension for the Everton game Justin may fill in at centre back like he has done a few times this season, but if he plays in his preferred full back position, he could be vital in bringing Leicester’s attack forward.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton’s stand out man this season, Calvert-Lewin is enjoying his best goalscoring season to date. He currently tops the charts in the race for the Premier League's golden boot with 11 goals. One ahead of Leicester’s Jamie Vardy.

He also received his first senior England call up back in October, scoring 26 minutes into his debut against Wales.

His pace and physicality will definitely need to be watched by Leicester’s defence if they are to keep him quiet.

Pre-match thoughts

Premier League clubs face a busy two weeks with Leicester playing four times between now and the end of December. Brendan Rodgers said that with Leicester being in European competitions and playing three games a week is a test to sides with major ambitions to succeed.

He said: "I sold it to the players in pre-season that having qualified for European football, this is what being at the top of the table gives you. It gives you lots of games, but it can certainly improve you as a player."

Carlo Ancelotti is aware of the dangers Leicester hold and said his team need to put in a similar performance to the one they put in against Chelsea.

He said: “If we want to have a good result against Leicester, we need the same performance as against Chelsea. We need to defend well, be focused there, and not let them have the possibility to play on the counter-attack.”

He added: “They have players with quality, fast players, a fantastic striker in Vardy who is used to scoring in every game. Their best quality is their style of attack, it is really efficient”

How to watch:

All off this round’s fixtures are live on Amazon Prime. Coverage starts at 5:00pm with kick-off following an hour later at 6:00pm.

Alternatively you can follow live updates on the VAVEL website or the Leicester VAVEL Twitter page.