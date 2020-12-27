The Warm Down: Resilient Baggies Earn Valuable Point At Anfield.

Liverpool missed the chance to go five points clear at the top of the Premier League as West Brom came from behind to snatch a point at Anfield.

The Reds dominated the first half and went into the half-time break 1-0 when Joel Matip's long ball found Sadio Mane who cushioned the ball into his path before firing on the volley past Sam Johnstone.

The domination continued in the second period for Jurgen Klopp's side, however they were made to pay for not creating enough chances when Semi Ajayi's header from Matheus Pereira's corner bounced off the post and into the net to level the game.

Johnstone denied Roberto Firmino the winning goal in the 89th minute when his header was bound for the bottom corner, however the ever-reliable 'keeper managed to get his fingertips to the effort and push wide.

Here is The Warm Down of the Baggies vital 1-1 draw at the home of the Champions.

Sam Allardyce's Anfield hot-streak continues.

New Albion boss Sam Allardyce boasts an impressive record at Anfield, which is something not many managers in the Premier League can do.

Allardyce was the last manager to win at Anfield all the way back in 2017 with Crystal Palace, and today's result means that the ex-England manager is now unbeaten in four games at Anfield.

He set up to sit back and try to catch Liverpool on the counter-attack or a set-piece, and his tactics worked a treat.

From pretty much minute one the Baggies had nearly 11 men behind the ball at all times, and that was evident in the first half - a half where Jordan Henderson managed to nearly double West Brom's 48 passes.

The goal came from a corner with just under 10 minutes left, meaning his side could sit back and leave Anfield with a valuable point in their relegation battle.

Johnstone the Albion savior once again

A relatively quiet afternoon for the 27-year-old 'keeper compared to past weeks, however when called upon, he was at his best once again.

Considering the domination from Klopp's Reds, the home side were only able to muster one shot on target before Firmino's chance in the 89th minute and if it wasn't for Johnstone, the West-Midlands side would be traveling home with nothing to show for it.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's deep cross was met by Firmino who headed powerfully towards the bottom left corner, but a ludicrously good save from Johnstone was able to deny the Brazilian and leave the 2,000 Liverpool fans behind the goal wondering how their side hadn't scored.

Defensive woes continue for Reds

With Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez out injured for the foreseeable future, the partnership of Matip and Fabinho is the best Liverpool has to work with. It's been successful in the past few weeks, but unfortunately, the injury-prone former limped off with an injury on the 60-minute mark.

Rhys Williams came on in his place and didn't put a foot wrong in the last half-hour, however the Reds will need more depth and experience at the back if they want to retain their title.

As good as Williams has been so far, one injury to Fabinho and the the19-year-old is the most senior centre-half they will have, which is cause for concern.

Liverpool will hope the injury to Matip isn't serious as they prepare for the busy schedule ahead.