The five key quotes from Chris Wilder's post-West Brom press conference

Sheffield United were beaten 1-0 by West Bromwich Albion on Saturday as the Blades fell to their fifth consecutive loss in the Premier League.

Despite the visitors having plenty of their own chances, it was West Brom who scored the decisive goal. Baggies midfielder Conor Gallagher claimed his first for the club and that would be enough to seal victory for the hosts.

Blades manager Chris Wilder spoke to the media after the game:

Reaction to the game

The extremely disappointing result leaves Sheffield United at the bottom of the league and they remain winless.

After the loss, Wilder attempted to remain positive and revealed his thoughts on his teams performance.

He said: “I thought we were good enough to win a game of football between two teams who are in a bit of a struggle. It is a game we should have won with the amount of chances we had.”

On why he believes they lost

Despite trying to remain upbeat, Wilder admitted that it was his team that caused their own downfall on Saturday.

The Blades has 22 shots throughout the game and had a large number of chances to equalise. Both George Baldock and Lys Mousset missed huge opportunities to grab a goal and this ultimately meant that West Brom would take the three points.

"We've got nobody to blame but ourselves," the Sheff United boss said. "If you don't take your chances and don't show that quality in and around the box or the penalty area, you're not going to win games of football."

On needing to be clinical

Wilder continued to assess his team’s poor finishing and discussed the possible reasons as to why they couldn’t take advantage.

He said: “It’s got to be confidence in those situations. They are doing enough to get in those positions but you have got to take those chances. We are not a team that wins 3, 4, 5-0.

You have to be clinical in this division, whether it’s composure, technique. We can’t say we were unlucky, we had a chance to put them to bed but we didn’t.”

On responding to this tough period

If the Blades are unable to get out of this extremely poor form, then relegation could well be looming.

As manager, it is Wilder’s job to get a response from his team and he discussed how he will be approaching that challenge.

He said: “Keep the spirits up in the training players got to go through the process - not an enjoyable period for everyone at the football club, I accept that.

“I will assess it from every aspect - physically we were good, full of life, good start, plenty of energy if you create that amount of chances away from home it’s not shape - from a technical point of view players have got to show better quality in those positions.”

On controversial comments from Jurgen Klopp:

Ahead of the game, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expressed his frustrations about his teams fixture schedule and called out Wilder for his opinion on the five substitution rule.

The Blades manager was asked to respond during the post-match press conference.

He said: “I’m not going to talk about it right at this particular moment. I can imagine you can understand my view on that so maybe that’s for another time.

“Everybody has that right to do that (defend their own club’s view). There is 20 votes in this league and everybody looks after himself right the way through.

“Nobody is looking after Sheffield United the right way now, so we have to look after ourselves. I am not really going into the nuts and bolts of what was said (at the Premier League meeting).

“I have got a huge amount of respect for Liverpool Football Club, as I always have done, and have a huge amount of respect for Jurgen.