Bradford City vs Port Vale preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Bradford City will look to register their fourth consecutive victory as they host Port Vale at Valley Parade.

Since Stuart McCall's sacking in mid-December, the reigns have been handed to youth coaches Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars, who have prevailed under the pressure and put the heart back into the Bantams.

Bradford were triumphant against Tranmere Rovers on Boxing Day, and have now climbed to 18th in the table since they trembled into the relegation zone in November.

Meanwhile, with the Valiants, things aren't looking as positive. John Askey's side have looked lacklustre as of late, and are struggling to pick up points as their demise down the League Two table continues.

Vale fans were hopeful of a promotion push this campaign, but find themselves feeling underwhelmed as the club currently sit in a measly 17th position.

Team news

Bradford have started to have players return from injury, with the likes of Lee Novak, Gareth Evans and Kurtis Guthrie all make a comeback recently.

They will, however, be without youngster Reece Staunton, who is out for the foreseeable future alongside Zeli Ismail and Bryce Hossanah.

Vale are without no new injury concerns, but David Worrall and James Gibbons remain on the sidelines.

Mark Cullen and Cristian Montano may face late fitness tests to return to the squad, but both look doubtful.

Predicted lineups

Bradford City

O'Donnell; Cousin-Dawson, P O'Connor, A O'Connor, Wood, Watt, Sutton, Clarke, Novak, Evans, Donaldson

Port Vale

Brown; Mills, Crookes, Smith, Fitzpatrick, Burgess, Joyce, Whitehead, Amoo, Pope, Rodney

Ones to watch

Levi Sutton

City fans have been hailing Levi Sutton as the 'Bradford Xavi' on social media in recent weeks, as the midfielder has flourished under Trueman and Sellars' leadership.

Sutton looks like the hard-working grafter that Bradford supporters have been calling out for since Gary Jones left the club in 2014. A tough-tackling midfielder, Sutton's a work horse who has looked unbeatable in recent matches.

Scott Brown

Touted one of the best goalkeepers in the league by Port Vale fans, Scott Brown has proven reliable between the sticks.

The agile goalkeeper looks hard to break down but has been left disappointed by his defence in recent weeks as the club's defensive record continues to spiral out of control.

Brown is not to blame, however, as the 'keeper is a leader at the back and is becoming a stalwart at the club.

Previous meeting

​​​​​​​Despite being in the same division, these two sides haven't locked horns in over a year.

The last time the Bantams faced the Valiants, a very late winner was snatched by former Bradford midfielder Will Atkinson for Port Vale, as the away side ran out 2-1 winners at Valley Parade.

How to watch

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​The match is available on iFollow via Bradford or Cambridge's respective club websites, with match passes at £10 for those in the United Kingdom.