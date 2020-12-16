Bradford City vs Cambridge United preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Bradford City will host Cambridge United this coming Saturday at 15:00 BST, as the U's look to bolster their promotion push against a relegation threatened side.

Mark Bonner's side will look for back-to-back wins, having defeated Colchester United on Tuesday night, but were in a negative limelight as fans were left split due to the booing of the club taking the knee in support of black lives.

Cambridge boast the league's top goalscorer, Paul Mullin, who has netted 16 goals in 17 games.

Meanwhile with the home side, the Bantams will be lead by youth coaches Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars, as the hunt for a new manager continues.

City have managed to escape the relegation zone, and now sit just one point above the dreaded red zone.

Team news

Trueman may have Bradford hot shot Billy Clarke back in contention for Saturday, but the Irishman faces a late fitness test.

Gareth Evans, Reece Staunton, Zeli Ismail and Kurtis Guthrie all also remain absent.

Bonner won't have Liam O'Neill (hamstring) at his disposal, as the midfielder is a long-term absentee.

MK Dons loanee Hiram Boateng (dislocated shoulder) is set to spend the next two months on the sidelines.

Predicted lineups

Bradford City:

O'Donnell; Cousin-Dawson, P O'Connor, A O'Connor, Wood, Sutton, Watt, Samuels, Cooke, Pritchard, Novak.

Cambridge United:

Burton; Knoyle, Darling, Taylor, Cundy, Iredale, Hannant, Digby, El Mizouni, Mullin, Knibbs.

Ones to watch

Paudie O'Connor

23-year-old defender Paudie O'Connor is starting to find his mojo at Valley Parade.

O'Connor looked spirited and inspired on Tuesday night, perhaps a reaction to the Stuart McCall sacking, but showed his true potential, a tough tackling centre-back who can control the backline. O'Connor can now hopefully kick on and rediscover the promise he once showed at Leeds United.

Paul Mullin

Averaging just under a goal a game, Paul Mullin is one of League Two's hottest prospects.

The 26-year-old is beginning to hit his prime at the Abbey, and it's showed as the league's top goalscorer and second in the EFL, just behind Ivan Toney. Mullin predatory instinct has made him a nuisance in the opposition's final third, and it'll be a fascinating battle between Paudie and Paul on Saturday.

​​​​​​​Past meeting

​​​​​​​Entertainment wasn't lacking the last time these two sides took to the pitch, as Cambridge ran out 2-1 victors thanks to a late winner from Harvey Knibbs.

Jake Reeves gave the Bantams the lead in the 17th minute, but a late fight back inspired by Harry Darling and Knibbs was enough to gift the U's the three points last February.

​​​​​​​How to watch

​​​​​​​The match is available on iFollow via Bradford or Cambridge's respective club websites, with match passes at £10 for those in the United Kingdom.