Crawley Town vs Bradford City preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Crawley Town will host Bradford City at the People's Pension Stadium this coming Tuesday at 19:45 BST, as the Bantams will look for an immediate reaction following the dismissal of club stalwart Stuart McCall.

City will be managed by youth coaches Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars, as the board begin their search for a new gaffer at the helm, currently being linked with the likes of Jonathan Woodgate and Sol Campbell.

Bradford have lost six of their previous seven games, and sit just one position above the dreaded relegation zone.

Meanwhile with the home side, Crawley are unbeaten in their previous four endeavours, including a late victory against Barrow on Saturday.

Team news

Crawley will be without Reece Grego-Cox and Southampton loanee Jake Hesketh.

Defender Josh Doherty may face a late fitness test, but is currently a doubt.

The Bantams may have leading goalscorer Billy Clarke back in contention, but it may still be too soon for the Irishman.

Gareth Evans, Reece Staunton, Zeli Ismail and Kurtis Guthrie will all be unavailable for selection due to lengthy injury concerns.

Predicted lineups

Crawley Town: Morris; Sesay, Tunnicliffe, Craig, Dallison, Nadesan, Powell, Hessenthaler, Frost, Watters, Nichols

Bradford City: O'Donnell; P O'Connor, A O'Connor, French, Hossanah, Wood, Watt, Cooke, Pritchard, Novak, Donaldson

Ones to watch

Max Watters

21 year old frontman Max Watters has been a revelation up front for the Red Devils so far this campaign.

Watters has netted 12 goals in 12 games, and is averaging a goal every game, which has caused him to be linked with an array of Championship club. Watters will be flourishing with confidence, having netted a hattrick just a few days prior against Barrow.

Lee Novak

Experienced striker Lee Novak made his long-awaited return from injury against Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

Joint top-scorer Novak will be hungry to get his first goal since returning from injury, and therefore will be desperate to get on the scoresheet to impress whoever the new manager is to come through the doors of Valley Parade.

Previous meeting

A game which was overshadowed by the return of Eoin Doyle to Bradford, it was the hosts who ran out 2-1 victors at the People's Pension Stadium. A brace from Ollie Palmer was enough to see off the visit of Bradford, in what would turn out to be one of Gary Bowyer's last few games before he was sacked.

How to watch

​​​​​​​The match is available on ‘iFollow’ via Crawley or Bradford's respective club websites, with match passes at £10 for those in the United Kingdom.