Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says Rhian Brewster is learning about the Premier League the hard way 

Chris Wilder believes the schooling and education Rhian Brewster received during his time at Liverpool will serve him well in Sheffield United's battle to beat the drop this season.

Brewster ended his 5-year affiliation with Liverpool in October as he made the move to Bramall Lane, becoming the Blades record signing in the process.

Wilder insisted he has full confidence in his record signing, despite the struggles he’s endured in-front of goal since his arrival.



Learning on a the job

''We’ve got a young player that will get better, but he is learning on the job and it is a tough gig at the moment'', the Blades boss explained.

Tuesday nights outing at Burnley was no doubt one of Brewster's better performances for the Blades to date. Despite him being up against arguably the Premier League's most physical opponents.

His manager is under no illusion of how hard the youngster currently has it, especially in a side that are yet to replicate last seasons form.

''It’s especially difficult when the team isn’t playing with any flow or as much confidence as they should be. It’s a tough gig for Rhian, he’s got a lot of football ahead of him, he’s only 20.

''He’s up against the likes of (James) Tarkowski, (Ben) Mee, (Michael) Keane and (Yerry) Mina and these are no mug players, they’re strong."

Planning for the future

Wilder was also quick to remind those that although he expects Brewster to help his side this season, he was bought to the club with the future in mind.

''He’s played twelve out of sixteen games for us, so it’s been a tough start for the young boy. We have bought potential, we understand that.

''I don’t think people understand our recruitment as well as we do," said Wilder.

Liverpool Education

United head to Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon. With matches coming thick and fast, there would be no better time for Wilder's men to hit form.

Brewster will be hoping to open his Sheffield United account this weekend, against a side he was heavily linked with in the summer. The Eagles had apparently been keen on a deal to lure the the 20-year-old away from Melwood.

But it’s his Melwood teachings which will stand him in good stead throughout his career, according to the Sheffield United manager.

''He’ll have had a great education so far (at Liverpool), we’ve got some good senior players that will help him.

''He’s a confident boy, who’s got belief in his own ability and he’s a great kid to work with. He’s come from a brilliant club with an outstanding manager, with some fabulous senior pro’s there (Liverpool).''