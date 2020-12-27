The five key quotes from  Chris Wilder's pre-Burnley press conference

Chris Wilder addressed the media on Sunday morning following his sides narrow defeat to Carlo Ancelotti's Everton. The defeat means the Blades have yet to win any of their fifteen matches in the league - making it the worst start to a campaign since the Premier League's inception.

Wilder spoke ahead of United's fixtures against the Clarets on Tuesday evening.

Players available

WIlder was asked about the pool of players he would be able to pick from for Tuesdays game, and if there had been any lasting knocks from the sides last outing.

Oliver Burke was withdrawn at half-time in the defeat against Everton, Wilder later revealed that the change had been forced, to an injury he had picked up in the first half.

"He had a bit of a car crash with the Everton centre half.

''Oli Mc put his hand up. Had an injection, took a big whack last night but carried on. We’ll assess him. Lys has had a stop/start season. Desperately trying to get him on the pitch.”

The defeat to Everton

Sunday's defeat followed the theme of most defeats the Blades have suffered this season, the difference between the two sides was nothing more than small margins.

''You’ve got to go back with a smile on your face and look at the next game. We’re all disappointed. Yet again it’s the story of our season. It’s so frustrating, for players as well as myself.''

Praise for the Clarets and Sean Dyche

The Sheffield United managed heaped the praise on Sean Dyche, who he'll face in the dugout on Tuesday night.

''They've been an incredible story for a ling time and will continue to be under Sean. It's a difficult place to get a result and they've turned better sides over than us''

The season is far from over yet

Wilder refused to accept his sides fate so early in the season, stating that they still have the belief in the dressing room that they are good enough to survive the drop this season.

"Everyone will look at our position and say we are buried. But that means we have nothing to lose so we might as well go for it. That is my message to the players. There is no pressure on us."

Zoning out of football

Wilder joked that he had found it hard to switch off from football in recent weeks, with all his favourite radio stations covering the Premier League.

He had instead found some new past times to escape what he called his 'football bubble'.

"I have never listened to Radio 4 in my life," he said this morning. "But they don't do football so I am learning so many weird and wonderful things about life now."