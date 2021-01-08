Bukayo Saka win's Arsenal Player of the Month

Bukayo Saka has been a bright spark in an otherwise gloomy season for Arsenal, and he proved his talent over the Christmas period as the side began to turn their fortunes around.

The club's number seven played six times over the month, scoring and assisting in the Gunner’s wins over Chelsea and Brighton respectively.

Goal scoring Hero

His sensational strike against London rivals Chelsea put him tied second in the club’s top scorer list for the season, as his audacious effort from the edge of the box looped over Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and worked its way into the top corner.

The goal won the club’s Goal of the Month ward, beating off tough competition from Alexandre Lacazette’s long range piledriver against Rapid Wien, Jill Roord’s chip after a wonderful team move and more.

Saka made the instrumental assist for Lacazette’s goal against Brighton in December, which would eventually be the match winner to round off the strong end to the month.

After picking up the ball in his own half the winger drove at the Seagull’s defence before laying off a perfect ball for the strike, which the Frenchman managed to curl into the near post.

Saka and the Stats

The direct style of play, alongside Saka’s technical ability, has allowed the winger to become a key part of manager Mikel Arteta’s set up, and a reliable figure when creating chances.

His 79% pass accuracy and seven key passes across the month, three coming against Brighton, shows his importance in Arsenal’s creative play.

Alongside his standout performances in the Chelsea and Brighton wins, Saka played well in the side’s unfortunate loss to Burnley early in the month. His four shots led him to an xG of 0.48, his best of the season to that point, via understat.

It’s no surprise that Saka’s boost in performances has coincided with the club’s recent revival in performances, and the overall uplift in mood around the club, as the winger will look to carry this form on into the New Year.