Arsenal vs Molde FK preview: How to watch, Kick off time, team news, predicted line-ups and ones to watch.

Europa League action returns for Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Thursday night as they face Norwegian team Molde Fk.

On the back of an impressive 1-0 win against Manchester United on Sunday night, The Gunners will be looking to build upon this result and aim to take all three points and remain top of their group in the Europa league.

Team News

With a busy schedule and games being packed into short space of time, squad rotation is expected for The Gunners.

The likes of Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock and Ainsley Maitland-Niles all impressed against Dundalk in the previous round and will all be expected to play similar roles once again vs Molde FK.

Mikel Arteta has some boosts to his squad with David Luiz and Emile Smith-Rowe both back in full training and available for selection once again.

Both players could play key roles in Thursday night’s clash with Molde FK. Smith-Rowes involvement would be his first appearance since his loan spell with Huddersfield.

The 20-year-old attacker netted twice and assisted twice in 13 starts for The Terriers.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping the young Arsenal starlet can make an impact on Thursday night.

Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli are still completing their rehab programmes with both expected to return to full training in November and January respectively.

Calum Chambers is now back in full training and working towards full match fitness however he will be a doubt for this game.

FK Molde will hope that striker Ohi Omoojuanfo is on target once again after his goal saw them take the three points vs Rapid Wien, Molde FK are the only other team in Group B that have a 100% win record having seen off both Dundalk and Rapid Wien already.

Arsenal will hope they can end that record and put distance between themselves and second place Molde.

Predicted line-ups

AFC: Runarsson, Cedric, Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Willock, Ceballos, Xhaka, Pepe, Nketiah, Nelson.

MLD: Linde, Wingo, Bjornbak, Gregersen, Haugen, Aursnes, Wolff Eikrem, Ellingsen, Hestad, Omoijuanfo, Brynhildsen.

Ones to watch:

Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka could make up Arsenal's midfield Thursday night.

Both players were unused Substitutes in this 1-0 win for The Gunners and will be sure have a point to prove if they feature.

Due to the immense performances from Mo Elneny and Thomas Partey against Manchester United, Ceballos and Xhaka have slipped down the pecking order in the dressing room with Mikel Arteta still trying to work out the best midfield combination for the team.

Nelson made a case for a starting place last time out vs Dundalk, the 20-year-old winger looked lively all game causing the Dundalk back line all kinds of problems with his tricky dribbling and sudden bursts of pace.

Young Arsenal Striker Folarin Balogun could be part of the matchday squad again having come off the bench in Arsenals victory against Dundalk.

The promising youngster scores on average a goal every 62 minutes and scored 25 goals in 19 starts for Arsenal's under-18's last season.

No other 17 year old has scored more goals in English youth football.

Head to Head:

As stated previously, both teams come into this game with 100%-win record in the Europa league this season.

Molde FK currently sit second in the Eliteserien League table having won four of their last five league games.

Arsenal are ninth in the Premier League having won two in their last five league games.

However, The Gunners will be expected to ease past Molde with home advantage on their side as well as high confidence from overcoming a strong Manchester United team on Sunday.

Prediction:

Arsenal 3-1 Molde FK.

Where to watch?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 with kick off scheduled for 20:00 Thursday night.