Arsenal vs Brighton: Predicted lineups

Arsenal's season has been a disappointing one to say the least. However, on the back of the victory against Chelsea, the north London side will have an extreme morale boost and be hoping to come away from the south coast with all three points. Here we look through the predicted lineup for the match against Brighton.

Defence

Bernd Leno - Arsenal's German shot stopper has been in top form most recently, saving The Gunners when they needed him the most with a penalty save against Chelsea. There is little doubt that he is the number one.

Kieran Tierney - The Scotsman was excellent on Boxing day and there will be little competition for his place on Tuesday. Tierney worked well with Gabriel Martinelli on the left and is set to start against Brighton.

Rob Holding - Holding is set to keep his place with David Luiz unavailable with illness and Gabriel Magalhaes isolating. A strong run of form could really help him to solidify his spot in the starting team.

Pablo Mari - Similarly to Holding, Mari is likely to start as there is little other options for Mikel Arteta to choose from.

Hector Bellerin - The Spaniard had an extremely good game against Chelsea and should start again on Tuesday. He was quick on and off the ball and will want to replicate that performance against Brighton.

Midfield

Granit Xhaka - Xhaka will be likely to keep his spot against Brighton. He was strong in midfield against Chelsea and the he will need to be on top form again as he faces Yves Bissouma.

Dani Ceballos - Calling who is going to partner Xhaka is a difficult one, but Arsenal will look to have long spells of possession and have to work to break the Brighton defence down. I feel that Ceballos will bring a better level of creativity to the side than Mohammed Elneny could.

Forwards:

Gabriel Martinelli - Martinelli came off early against Chelsea, possibly with this game in mind. The Brazilian has been Arsenal's best player since he returned from injury, he will only want to continue his great form against Brighton.

Emile Smith-Rowe - The Englishman helped Arsenal to run riot against a previously well-organised Chelsea side. His creativity and movement off the ball may be what is needed for Arsenal to dismantle Brighton's setup.

Bukayo Saka - Saka has been one of few well-performers for Arsenal this season and it is likely for him to keep his spot against Brighton.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Aubameyang looks set to return from injury and start on the south coast. Alexandre Lacazette was a positive against Chelsea, marking the occasion with a goal from the spot, but with the matches coming in quick succession, rotation may be needed and Aubameyang will get his start.