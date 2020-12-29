The Warm Down: Back to back wins for Arteta as the Gunners secure victory against Brighton.

Story of the game

After an outstanding result at home against Chelsea on Saturday, Arteta's side continued their winning streak against Brighton after an important Alex Lacazette goal.

A win against the Seagulls for the Gunners was needed to continue to bounce back, after their worst league start since 1981/82.

Arteta made one change from Saturday's victory, replacing inform Lacazette with low firing captain Aubameyang. The boss kept his faith with his Hale End graduates, keeping Smith-Rowe and Saka in his starting 11.

Rising Brazilian star Martinelli was also kept in the side after his impressive return from injury last Saturday, keeping £72 million Pepe on the bench.

The game started slow for the North London side, with Brighton asking the questions in the first half. Iranian Jahanbakhsh had two great chances to open the scoring, firing Bernado's cross over the bar, as well as having a strong effort saved by Leno.

Granit Xhaka had Arsenal's only chance of the first half with another freekick, but it was not close to his effort against Chelsea. His strike was powerful, but not accurate, with his shot whipping over the bar, leaving the score 0-0 at the break.

The Spanish boss must have flicked a switch at half time, sending his players out with more desire, aspirations and creativity for the second half.

A golden chance from Aubameyang was saved from close range by Sanchez, leaving the Gabon international off the score sheet once again.

As well as Aubameyang's chance, quick feet from Emile Smith-Rowe set Martinelli free, but he could only see his effort go wide of the post.

A tactical change from the Spanish boss saw Martinelli replaced for inform Lacazette to intensify his sides attacking purpose, with the questioned change later being successful thanks to Man of the Match Saka.

A quick turn from the Englishman allowed him to drive into the final third, setting it back to Lacazette, who calmly finished his chance. Just 21 seconds after coming on, the Frenchman put Arsenal ahead and secured the three points.

This win away against Brighton moves the Gunners up to 13th place, and despite recent woes, are now only nine points off the top four.

Goal scorer and game winner Lacazette expressed the importance of gaining another three points as well as getting back to the top:

"I needed to come off the bench and score. It was good for me, but good for the team as well. "We want to get back to the top. Chelsea gave us confidence and we needed to win again."

The Gunners face relegation side West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, with another chance to gain victory and climb their way up the table. Arteta stated the importance of tonight's win ahead of Saturday:

"The best medicine is winning games. It is a different world when you win. We need to win again at West Brom."

Arteta pleased with Arsenal comeback

Arsenal boss Arteta spoke after his victory against the Seagulls, expressing his joy and relief after his side secured an important three points:

"We know we have been struggling, winning against Chelsea was a huge boost. Another win for us is massively important. We played much better in the second half, I'm proud of the boys. "We were not threatening in the first half, but we improved massively in the second. "We looked more confident. With the run of results we have had, we needed to improve. I think we have done that."

The Spaniard also stated how significant it has been to mix the youngsters with the senior stars to bounce back after their poor start:

"We have younger players who are helping, but the senior players have been spot on to balance the energy and frustration. "The youngsters have shown me personality and freedom."

Hale End success

After making significant successful changes to his starting line up against Chelsea, Arteta stuck with his Hale End graduates once again to help him secure three points.

Emile Smith-Rowe has broken into Arteta's first 11 and has proven his worth in recent games. In the Europa League, the Englishman has had great personal success, scoring once and assisting twice in three games.

A start against Chelsea gave the 20 year old a chance to prove his talent and creativity, an attribute the Gunners are desperately after. An assist against London rivals for Saka's goal helped him secure a position in Arteta's starting team.

His swift movement, pressure and attacking purpose allowed the Gunners to move in between Brighton's lines, opening the game up for Arsenal in the second half. He played a significant part in Arsenal's success against the Seagulls.

As well as Smith-Rowe, Saka continues to perform. His individual performance against Brighton allowed the North London side to secure three points.

His talent is also being recognised by his fellow teammates, with Lacazette stating the importance of the rising Arsenal star:

"[Saka] was really good. Every game he improves, he shows his quality. Everyone is happy with him."

His agility, quick feet and pace has proved to be important to Arteta's side this season, and was seen in full colours against the Southern side.

A quick turn away from Dan Burn saw Saka burst towards the Brighton back line, before cutting it back to Lacazette to win the game for his side.

The midfielder secured his third assist of the season, again displaying his attributes and importance to the Arsenal fans, as well as Arteta.