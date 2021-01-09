Stoke City 0-4 Leicester City: Player Ratings

A strong Leicester City side eased to victory as they defeated Stoke City 4-0 in Staffordshire.

James Justin's sensational strike opened the scoring, before Marc Albrighton's neat finish in the second half opened the floodgates for the Foxes.

Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes both put their names on the scoresheet late on as they progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Here are the player ratings:

Defence

Kasper Schmeichel- 6/10: Captain on the day, the Denmark Player of the Year for 2020 was full of encouragement and guidance for his teammates. He wasn't forced into much from Stoke and only faced two shots on target in a comfortable afternoon's work for the goalkeeper.

Timothy Castagne- 7/10: Has built a very solid relationship with Fofana on the right-hand side of Leicester's defence. He attacked, defended and commanded in Stoke and the minutes in his tank will be pleasing for everyone around the club.

As the floodgates opened, the Belgium defender was often saw overlapping Albrighton and grabbed an assist for the second goal.

Wesley Fofana- 6/10: Was faced with a tough opponent in Jacob Brown, receiving a yellow card for a lunge on the striker in the first half. After that, he kept him quiet and continued to look comfortable.

Jonny Evans- 6.5/10: The most experienced within the Foxes' side and it showed. Didn't see much of the ball and kept the defensive line well. Did have a run around with Brown, but used his experience well to ensure of the clean sheet.

Embed from Getty Images

James Justin- 8/10: Scored the best goal of his career with a sensational left-footed strike in the first half. Marked Tommy Smith well and linked-up with Barnes well down the right in one of his best performances in blue.

Midfield

Youri Tielemans- 7/10: The Foxes midfield three didn't really come out of second gear and Tielemans enjoyed his most comfortable performance of the season so far. His pass for Albrighton's goal was a thing of beauty and he continued to present problems for the Stoke midfield.

Embed from Getty Images

Wilfred Ndidi- 6.5/10: The deeper of the midfield, Ndidi was handed the responsibility to cutting any passes through the lines and he did so with ease. Was left with not much to do in the second half due to Leicester's comfortable performance.

Dennis Praet- 6/10: Could have grabbed himself an assist in the first half and showed the qualities he does possess with his advanced runs. Did go off injured after stretching too hard, which will worry the Foxes staff, but his performance was just fine.

Attack

Harvey Barnes-7/10: After looking like he wouldn't find the target, he finally did when he volleyed the ball past the keeper to make it 4-0. Barnes was twice denied by Joe Bursik in the opening 45 minutes and he provided Harry Souttar with problems all day on the left. Another performance that should catch Gareth Southgate's eye.

Marc Albrighton- 7/10: The Foxes' cross merchant has offered more to his game in recent weeks, including his wonderful hold-up play. Sealed a fine performance with a good finish past Bursik and did show some burst's of pace down the right.

Ayoze Perez- 7/10: Struggled to get into the game against two physical centre-halves in Ryan Shawcross and Danny Batth, but was rewarded for his hard work with a neat, calm finish. Will do his confidence wonders and it shows, if played in the right position, he is efficient.

Substitutes

Caglar Soyuncu- N/A: Wasn't on the pitch for enough time to be judged, but having the Turkish defender back playing is a positive sign in itself.

Nempalys Mendy: N/A.

Kelechi Iheanacho: N/A.