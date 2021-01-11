Scott Robertson recalled by Celtic

Scott Robertson has been recalled from his loan spell at Gillingham by parent club Celtic.

Celtic recalled Robertson on Monday, cutting his intended season-long stay at Priestfield short.

The decision comes following a series of COVID-19 issues at the Glasgow club, and the midfielder is expected to go straight into their squad for their match against Livingstone on Saturday - though he did not return in time for their game on Monday against Hibernian.

The 19-year-old is the second player to have been recalled early from their loan spell at Priestfield, with Josh Eccles returning to Coventry last week.

The midfielder made 19 appearances for the Gills after joining in September 2020, but didn’t manage to find the net in that time. He did, however, pick up two assists in League One.

He put in some tough-tackling displays in centre midfield, and showed maturity throughout his stay in ME7.

Robertson did struggle with his fitness at times, perhaps not previously used to a run of games in a short space of time, but his time at Priestfield will have helped him adapt to that and he will be sure to return to Celtic Park a much-more educated player.

Gillingham Manager Steve Evans said: "Scott is an outstanding young player who has developed nicely in the last few months.

"He has returned to Celtic and we wish him all the very best."