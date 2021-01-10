Sky Bet League One round-up: Brewers record first win in eight whilst Tractor Boys squander chance of climbing into the play-offs 

Due to various teams' involvement in FA Cup fixtures and yet more positive COVID-19 tests, there were just half a round of Sky Bet League One games this past weekend - but plenty of excitement at that.

Big wins for struggling Burton Albion and Swindon Town aided their fight against fellow teams at the wrong end of the division, whilst Accrington Stanley recorded another tremendous away victory to climb into the play-offs.

Lincoln City 1-1 Peterborough United

Despite not yielding a victory, the Imps still sit top of the division and have opened up a healthy seven point gap between themselves and Portsmouth outside the automatic promotion places.

This fixture was undoubtedly the most attractive heading into the game week, however, both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils on a cold afternoon at Sincil Bank.

After just 10 minutes, Lincoln found themselves trailing in the match. TJ Eyoma was unfortunate to the ball into his own net, as it struck his back following attacking pressure from Posh top scorer - Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The score was levelled four minutes after the break when Anthony Scully swept home after a poor judgement of the ball from defender Mark Beevers following a corner.

Posh were reduced to 10-men when Nathan Thompson received a second yellow card for handball.

To make matters worse, it was inside the area - gifting Lincoln a chance to take the lead from the spot.

Jorge Grant rested the penalty taking responsibility on his shoulders, but surprisingly after converting five penalties this campaign, he fired wide and the score remained level at 1-1. A missed opportunity for the Imps.

Charlton Athletic 0-2 Accrington Stanley

The Valley played host to this weekend's League One curtain raiser on Friday night and John Coleman's side made yet more promising strides by advancing into the play-offs, with as many as four games in hand on teams around them.

A brace from frontman Colby Bishop separated the sides on the night and condemned Lee Bowyer's men to back-to-back 2-0 defeats.

The first goal in the game seemed crucial and it could've been - all so different for Charlton, but Stanley stopper Nathan Baxter made a string of first-half saves.

The Addicks will question their shaky defending for the first goal, as Bishop was allowed to get in behind from a long goal kick and cheekily chip the keeper and head home after a foot race to the line.

After the interval Bishop added his second after displaying some beautiful footwork to dumbfound a sliding Deji Oshilaja before stroking home into the bottom left corner to seal the points.

Rochdale 3-3 Crewe Alexandra

This fixture was important for both clubs who have started the campaign with contrasting fortunes and the classic tale 'a game of two halves' certainly applied in this one.

After 35 minutes of first-half action, Crewe found themselves three goals to the good, with a struggling Rochdale side left in a perilous position going into the break.

Oliver Finney enjoyed a tremendous first-half and powerfully volleyed home the visitors first of the afternoon - connecting with a perfectly weighted ball from Travis Johnson.

Finney then turned provider for Owen Dale, before striking once again 10 minutes before the interval for Crewe's third goal.

Brian Barry Murphy rallied his troops, and they produced an astonishing second-half turnaround, which started two minutes after the whistle when Aaron Morley curled home Rochdale's opener.

That confidence continued and Dale top-scorer Matthew Lund guided the ball superbly into the bottom right corner to reduce the visitor's lead to just one.

Lund was on hand once again late on to complete the turnaround and fire Rochdale to a valuable point after initially staring down the barrel at an embarrassing defeat.

The point leaves Rochdale in 21st and a point from safety, whereas Crewe remain 9th and 2pts behind the top-six.

Ipswich Town 2-3 Swindon Town

A dazzling performance from Diallang Jaiyesimi guided Swindon to a huge three points on the road and helped them climb a place to 22nd.

Ipswich were left thinking what could've been as they squandered the opportunity to climb into 4th after defeat at Portman Road.

Jaiyesimi was afforded too much space inside the area and guided his header into the net to lift the visitors into the lead just after the quarter-hour mark.

James Norwood levelled proceedings midway through the second-half when he latched onto some poor defensive work from the visitors and the striker prodded home from close range.

There was simply no better way Swindon could re-take the lead however, as Scott Twine fired home a goal of the season contender from distance, in order to restore the Robins lead.

Twine has enjoyed a fantastic season on loan at high-flying League Two side - Newport County, but has been recalled to help Swindon in their fight against relegation and strikes like this will do just that.

Jaiyesimi's second was far from expected after the winger's cross deceived the Ipswich defence and floated past everyone in blue as well as the keeper to further add to Swindon's lead.

Alan Judge provided a late scare and scored to make it 3-2 after 87 minutes, but credit has to be given to Norwood one twisted and turned before beautifully setting up Judge to slide home Ipswich's second - but it wasn't enough for the Tractor Boys who remain inconsistent.

Sunderland 1-1 Hull City

It's hard to fathom that a Premier League fixture less than four years ago is now being played in the third tier and both sides will be hoping for strong 2021s to help them climb back up the football league after lacklustre times in recent years.

Defender Reece Burke found the net for the second time this season to give Hull an early lead, but they were pegged back after just eight minutes.

Aiden McGeady has only appeared four times this campaign and netted for the first time to level the game.

It seemingly looked as though it was heading for a real goal fest at the Stadium of Light, however, both defences stood firm and the remainder of the encounter played out at 1-1.

It's a result that will leave both sides a little frustrated and doesn't do all too much for either of their ambitions in the table. The latter may seem harsh on Hull who are second, but it's a missed opportunity to close the gap on Lincoln who failed to win this weekend.

Gillingham 0-1 Burton Albion

Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink sealed his first win as returning Brewers boss, in a vital 1-0 away victory after the results of relegation rivals went against them.

Debutant Hayden Carter has only been at the club since Wednesday, when he arrived on loan from Blackburn Rovers for the remainder of the season, and he was the difference between the sides.

Carter was on hand to score a debut goal after flicking in from Joe Powell's free-kick, but the Gills will be amazed how they didn't score on the afternoon and take at least a point.

John Akinde had the best of the chances when he stabbed over the crossbar from inside the six-yard area.

Strangely Burton's last clean sheet came against Gillingham and this one was their first in 29 leagues matches.

The Brewers will be hopeful this is the start of a resurgence that sees them pick up some consistent points to lift them above the dotted line after a season of struggle propping up the division.