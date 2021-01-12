The five key quotes from Steve Bruce's post-Sheffield United press conference

Pressure mounts on Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce as his side became the first team to lose against Sheffield United in the Premier League this season.

The Magpies were not helped by the dismissal of Ryan Fraser on the stroke of half time, but such was the lacklustre nature of the performance prior to that, defeat always seemed to be on the cards in Yorkshire.

Bruce's post-match comments see him highlight those controversial decisions from the officials - whilst also taking full responsibility for the loss.

Penalty decision

Despite the poor showing from the Toon, it took a penalty to be awarded to the Blades for them to finally break the deadlock at Bramall Lane.

VAR penalised Federico Fernandez hand ball in the box, which gave Billy Sharp the chance to fire Sheffield United into the lead in the 73rd minute.

It's fair to say that Bruce was not too pleased about the awarding of the spot kick.

"You know when the referee goes to the screen, it will be a penalty.

"Its pathetic. It's beyond me."

In the 60-year old's defence, he may have a point on this occasion as Sharp appeared to have a hold of Fernandez's shirt before the Argentine swatted the ball away with this hand.

Potential red card for Billy Sharp

Bruce was also aggrieved by the lack of action for a cynical foul committed by the host's goalscorer, which was only punished with a yellow card.

"And then there's a horror challenge by Billy Sharp, that should be a straight red card. It's blatant."

Again, he may have a point but not even the most optimistic of Newcastle fans would suggest it would've spurred their side on to go and snatch an equaliser.

The impact of the sending off

Ryan Fraser marked his return to the Newcastle side by picking up two yellow cards in relatively quick succession and heading for an early bath not long before the half time whistle.

Unlike the penalty and Sharp challenge, Bruce did not bemoan the sending off, stating that he agreed with both of the cards but he did think it had an impact on proceedings.

He stated that he was unable to make changes that he might have done at the break, as a result of being a man down.

"We needed half-time to change things around but the sending off meant we were hamstrung, it was disappointing."

A sending off will never help a team but Newcastle set up to try and defend a point and the dismissal of the Scotsman changed little to their approach to the game.

His future as Head Coach

Much to the disappointment of many Newcastle fans, Bruce was quick to come out and say that he would not be walking away from his job.

He said: "I will leave it (his future) to other people to decide. I will never ever walk away from the challenge."

You don't get the impression that the current hierarchy will be keen on changing managers at this point, with them seemingly still hell bent on getting out of the football club so it appears that Bruce will be boss at St. James' Park for at least the short term future.

He also went on to say: "Im bitterly disappointed that we haven't played well enough, especially in the first half. I'll never ever walk from a challenge, and I think I'be been in it long enough to have that respect."

He takes 'full responsibility' for the loss

"I understand that, especially watching the first half, we weren't good enough, and at the end of the day, I take responsibility for that, because I pick the team."

There won't be many Toon fans disagreeing with him on this point!